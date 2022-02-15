7m ago

PICS | Alleged robber found unconscious in manhole after shootout with Hawks in Joburg

Alfonso Nqunjana
The suspected armed robber is pulled out the manhole by paramedics and JMPD officer.
The suspected armed robber is pulled out the manhole by paramedics and JMPD officer.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • A suspected armed robber, claiming to be a hijacking victim, has been arrested by the Hawks.  
  • The suspect was allegedly part of an armed gang that fled after a shootout with the police. 
  • The man was found unconscious in a manhole with injuries to his head and waist.

A man, allegedly linked to a gang of armed robbers, was arrested after being found unconscious in a manhole in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

This after authorities received information that six suspected robbers were on their way to commit a robbery in the CBD.

A pedestrian, who noticed the injured man inside the manhole, alerted Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers who cordoned off the scene. 

READ | Shootout in central Johannesburg sees Hawks swoop, arrest six suspects

Paramedics took three hours to arrive at the scene.

Upon their arrival, they pulled the man from the manhole with the help of the officers.

JMPD officers standby as paramedics prepare to pl
JMPD officers standby as paramedics prepare to place the injured man on a stretcher.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

While the suspect, who had sustained injuries to his head and waist, was receiving treatment inside an ambulance, he allegedly told the paramedics and metro police officers he had been hijacked.

The manhole the suspect was found in was not far from the scene where a shootout had ensued between the Hawks and a gang of armed robbers.

The Hawks later went to the scene and identified the suspect as one of the alleged robbers who were involved in the shootout on the M2.

According to the police, the suspect hid inside the manhole after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The suspected armed robber was inside the manhole
The suspected armed robber was inside the manhole for more than 4 hours after fleeing from the M2 shootout.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said: "A shootout ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed onto other vehicles as they tried to flee. Three suspects were immediately arrested. The fourth suspect attempted to escape by hijacking a Toyota bakkie, while the fifth suspect hid in the bushes. They were both arrested. Information was followed up on the sixth suspect who was arrested in a manhole in the CBD."

The paramedics prepares to lift the suspect who is
The paramedics prepares to lift the suspect who is now placed on a stretcher.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The police confiscated an AK-47, two pistols, ammunition and two hijacked vehicles.

"The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, hijacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen vehicles. They will appear in court soon," added Mogale.

