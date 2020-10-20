57m ago

PICS | Angry community members set Katlehong classrooms alight

Nicole McCain
  • Residents of Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, have torched a school.
  • The protest was sparked by the community's demand for a brick and mortar building instead of prefabricated mobile classrooms.
  • The blaze left six classrooms gutted, with a seventh classroom and tables and chairs damaged.

Angry community members have set alight six mobile classrooms in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

A seventh classroom was vandalised at Thabotona Primary School.

The fire was reported to Disaster and Emergency Management Services firefighters from the Zonkizizwe Fire Station at around 11:25 on Monday.

"According to the information on scene, members of the school governing body and the parents are demanding brick and mortar structures to be erected unlike mobile classrooms that are currently being used by learners," Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said.

PICS | Four North West schools torched in suspected arson attack

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found six classrooms engulfed in flames. Some of school furniture, tables and chairs were found burning outside the classrooms as well.

Ntladi said firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other classrooms and the administrative block, with reinforcement firefighters dispatched from the Hlahatsi and Wadeville fire stations.

"Considering the classrooms congestion, the damage was reduced drastically. Water had to be shuttled to the areas with fire water tankers from the fire station in Zonkizizwe. No casualties were recorded on scene from both firefighters and some of the school staff members present at the time of the fire," Ntladi said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

