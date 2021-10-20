PICS | 'Animal warriors' raise more than R300 000 for SPCA at two big Cape Town events

The SPCA has received donations of more than R300 000 from participants in the recent Cape Town Cycle Tour and Cape Town Marathon.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the organisation received no government support and was heavily dependent on public donations.

It costs the SPCA R450 to rescue and rehabilitate just one wild animal.





Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they were "blown away" by the huge amount raised for the animals at their shelter.

Abraham told News24 R331 491.92 had been handed over to the SPCA already.

"The team of animal warriors who pedalled their hearts out during the iconic Cape Town Cycle Tour on the 10th of October and those who pounded the pavement with all their might this past weekend at the Cape Town Marathon, have pushed themselves to their limits to raise awareness for vulnerable animals awaiting homes and wild animals in distress," said Abraham.

According to the SPCA, the shelter needs on average R450 to rescue and rehabilitate a wild animal, and on average R110 per animal per day to meet the needs of animals awaiting loving homes.

Photo Supplied Supplied

"All the funds raised by our athletes will go directly towards the efforts of our wildlife department, which operates at a cost of almost a million rand annually, and our adoptions centre, which operates at R2.5 million annually," Abraham said.

The organisation said it received no government support and was heavily dependent on public donations to continue operating.

"This year, a total of 61 riders (cyclists) and 26 runners showcased their phenomenal spirit, which we witness year after year. Generous sportsmen and women who choose to race for something more than their personal bests and, in doing so, change the tomorrow of animals with every kilometre they put behind them are truly inspiring," said Natasha Johannes, special events fundraiser for the SPCA.

Johannes said the cyclists raised at least R2 600 each and the runners between R1 000 and R1 400 each, depending on their chosen marathon distance.

Runner Marelise Stodart-Lochner and her adopted dog, Lisa, did the 10km run in the Cape Town Marathon over the weekend.

Supplied Supplied

"I adopted Lisa from the SPCA in May, so I decided to partake in the 10km run as this was the first event this year where I could support the SPCA," she said.

According to Stodart-Lochner, this was her first run with Lisa since adopting the dog.

"I decided that the 10km would be the best option for us. It's not as easy to run with a dog compared to running on your own. I also had Covid quite bad a couple of months ago, so Lisa and I just recently started training for the first time since I adopted her," she added.

Marathon runner Andrew Ross said he ran for his golden oldie dog, Buddy.

Supplied Supplied

"Old dogs generally aren't people's first choice when adopting. Not for me. I want to give him the best last years of his life. Old but gold," said Ross.

SPCA CEO Moyo Ndukwana applauded the participants for changing the lives of animals.

"By sharing in our passion for a kinder world for animals, these runners and cyclists are the support we need to continue doing the work that we love, enabling us to do more. We thank them for their support, their dedication to our cause, and their love for animals," said Ndukwana.

