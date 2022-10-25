39m ago

PICS | At a R8 of knocks: Multimillion-rand 'little fender bender' leaves businessman unfazed

Lisalee Solomons
A black Ferrari and a blue Audi R8 collided in Sea Point.
Supplied
  • Two sports cars, a black Ferrari and a blue Audi R8, crashed in Sea Point over the weekend.
  • JP van der Spuy said his black Ferrari cost him just over R8 million. He's had the car for just over a year. 
  • It is understood that the Audi R8 could be a write-off. Van der Spuy said if that's the case, he'll buy the owner a new one.

"I'll probably have to fork out a couple of million to fix it, which is okay. My Ferrari will be fine, no biggie."

Cape Town businessman JP van der Spuy cut a philosophical figure when he reflected on just how much the damage to his black Ferrari would cost him.

Images of Van der Spuy's supercar were splashed across social media platforms over the weekend as photos showed his Ferrari crumpled into the rear of a blue Audi R8 on the corner of Beach and Arthur roads in Sea Point on Saturday.

Van der Spuy, 36, told News24 he saw many social media posts in which people speculated about what had happened. 

"I was not driving my car at the time, but my close friend was. The driver of the Audi is a very close friend of mine as well, and there is honestly no beef between any of us regarding the situation. Both of them were on their way home from the gym when the incident took place. I was not in the vehicle, but dashed down immediately when I got the call," said Van der Spuy, who heads a gambling and sports betting website.

According to the businessman, the Audi was idle on the road when the Ferrari hit it from the back.

"It's a little fender bender accident which will probably cost me a few million to repair. From what I understood when I arrived on the scene, my friend who drove my car said when he applied brakes, he probably accidentally clipped the accelerator – or [there was] brake failure – as the car shot forward at 30 kilometres per hour, and that's when it hit the Audi.

"He was driving at just under 50 kilometres [per hour], but geared down while approaching the red robot. [I'm] only speculating that he hit both pedals; it can also be brake failure which the diagnostics will conclude."

Scene of crash where Ferrari hit Audi R8
Van der Spuy said he forked out just over R8 million for his vehicle a little over a year ago. 

"I think the driver was more traumatised that he knocked my car, but all three of us are good. We even spent the evening together chilling after the incident. Currently, my car is in for repairs, and I'm yet to [get] the bill for it. I'm sure it's going to cost me a few pennies," he chuckled.

Black Ferrari and blue Audi R8 after crashing into each other
It's understood the drivers opened cases with police as is required by law. The Audi, which costs around R3 million, could be written off due to the extent of the damage. 

"One must remember, most cars have a boot at the back, so when one hits the car from the back, the front engine gets hurt, of the car that hit it. But in this case, it was different. Because it was two supercars involved, the engines are sitting at the back, so if you hit the engine, then [the car that was hit] would be a write-off. So, I'll definitely have to cover that bill," Van der Spuy added.

Crowd gathered around scene where two supercars crashed
The crowd of people grew at the scene of the crash between the two supercars.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident.

"[The] accident happened at approximately 08:52 am. [It is] alleged [that a] Ferrari rear-ended the Audi R8. No injuries [were recorded]," said Bezuidenhout. 

Close-up shot of Ferrari rear-ending blue Audi R8
It's understood that both sports cars are at the repair shop to determine the full extent of the damages. 

"Ag man, these things could happen to anyone. I'm not a material kinda guy, and I fully understand why social media was so interested in making up assumptions about the incident. The cars crashed, both drivers are perfectly fine, and honestly, that's all that matters right now," Van der Spuy added.



