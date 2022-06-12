PICS | At least 5 houses gutted by fire in Somerset West

At least five houses next to a nature reserve in Somerset West were gutted by a fire.

Residents had to be evacuated as the fire tore through everything in its path.

Firefighters have spent most of the week rushing to fires, and are hoping the rainy weather will help put out the flames.

The homes of at least five families were gutted by a devastating fire that tore through houses next to the Silwerboomkloof nature reserve in Somerset West over the weekend.

"It was devastating," said News24's ombud George Claassen.

His home was in the path of the fire, and the family had to evacuate, but their house was fortunately spared.

"It was a frightening spectacle," said Claassen, as he took stock of his soot-covered house after taking shelter at a relative's home.

"We could see how the fire was eating up all of the invasive alien plants."

He added neighbours, who had thatched roofs, lost everything as the flames tore through their homes, saying frustratingly, there were no fire hydrants in that particular area.

The fire started on the slopes of Lourensford on Wednesday and spread as winds picked up later in the week, with the wind whipping the flames into different directions.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire started in the aged pine plantation on the estate and was fuelled by a combination of mixed vegetation, unseasonably high temperatures and dry weather.

A total of 24 firefighting appliances and almost 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire. At least two firefighters were injured, and animals also had to be evacuated in some places. Air support was also water bombing the fire.

However, the fire spread to high, inaccessible areas from where it moved into the Grootnek area, crossing into the Cape Winelands.

Carelse's counterpart, Jo-Anne Otto, said the fire crews spent the day managing the fire line which was threatening the farms Mt Fleur on the left flank and Uva Mira vineyards on the right.

"These operations were successful in preventing loss of property and there is currently no threat," she added.

Otto said the fire line was currently being fanned up the mountain and away from farms, however the fire crews would continue with active fire-fighting activities throughout the night or until the rain prevented further activities.

Firefighters are hoping the rain predicted for Sunday night will help.

Meanwhile, firefighters also had to put out two separate fires that started in reeds in Table View.





