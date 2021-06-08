1h ago

PICS | At least seven killed in horror crash between taxi, truck in Cape Town

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
At least seven people were killed in the crash in Melkbosstrand on Tuesday morning. (City of Cape Town)
  • At least seven people were killed in an accident between a taxi and a truck in Cape Town.
  • The crash happened on Tuesday at 08:45 in Melkbosstrand.
  • Police are investigating.

At least seven people were killed in a horror crash between a taxi and a truck in Melkbosstrand in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the scene was still active and the roadway remained closed following the accident, which occurred shortly before 09:00 at the intersection of the R27 and Birkenhead Road.

Bezuidenhout said she was not yet able to confirm the exact number of fatalities.

"A further eight people sustained slight to serious injuries," she added.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find th
Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the truck and taxi on the sides of the busy road. (Supplied, ER24)

Russel Meiring, a spokesperson for ER24, said its service, together with Life Healthcare, Community Medics, provincial emergency medical services and the fire department arrived on the scene to find the truck and taxi on the sides of the busy road.

"The local authorities closed off the road while medics and rescue personnel tended to the patients," Meiring said.

"On assessment, medics found that seven people – some still trapped inside the taxi – had sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead."

At least seven people were killed in the crash in Melkbosstrand on Tuesday morning. (City of Cape Town)

The injured were assessed, treated and provided advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals, he added.

"One critically injured patient was airlifted to hospital by the AMS Medical helicopter for urgent care."

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

