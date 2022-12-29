PICS | Baby elephant rescued at Kruger National Park after being stuck in pool for hours

1h ago

Baby elephant rescued at Kruger National Park after being stuck in pool for hours

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
Rangers rescued a baby elephant that was stuck in a pool of water at Kruger National Park.
PHOTO: Supplied

Determined park rangers rescued a baby elephant stuck in a pool at Kruger National Park, reuniting the calf with its mother.

The rescue operation took almost three hours on Tuesday, and the calf is believed to be a few weeks old. 

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla confirmed the incident happened on Tuesday in the Letaba section of the park.

While the details of what could have led the baby elephant into the pool are still unclear, Phaahla said the incident was brought to the attention of the section ranger, who immediately began arranging for the calf's rescue.

"A helicopter with a veterinary doctor was dispatched to the area. The elephant was then tranquilised to enable the rescue team to work on the mission.

Park rangers busy conducting rescue operation
Supplied Supplied

"The operation took almost three hours, and the calf was ultimately rescued and reunited with the mother," he added.

Phaahla said the calf and mother were observed again on Wednesday morning and were in good condition.

Read more on:
kruger national parkmbombelampumalangaconservationanimals
