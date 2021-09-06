1h ago

PICS | 'Best birthday present ever' - mom gives birth to quadruplets days before she turns 36

Lisalee Solomons
  • Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots have welcomed quadruplets into the world.
  • The birth occurred two days before Jacobs' 36th birthday.
  • The babies were delivered via C-section.

A Tafelsig mom says giving birth to quadruplets just two days before her 36th birthday is the "best birthday present ever".

Speaking to News24, Berenice Jacobs and her husband Melvyn Loots said they couldn't wait for their babies to come home.

"I was discharged from hospital on Saturday, but I had to leave my babies there because they are still too small," Jacobs said.

"I don't know how long they will be in hospital before they come home as they are still very small, but I will be going to see them on Thursday. Right now the boy is the biggest of them all as he has been eating the most."

She and Loots hope that the babies will be allowed to go home next month and that they can enjoy quality time together.

The couple already has three boys and with the birth of the quadruplets, they are a family of nine.

"It's all blessings," Loots added.

Jacobs said she was glad all four babies, who were delivered via Caesarean section on Wednesday, were healthy.

"I was carrying very heavy. The babies were heavy and I was in a lot of pain. So I was very glad when the babies were taken out as soon as possible," she added.

The babies are all still in incubators.
babies
Photo Supplied

She said the doctor who delivered the babies was proud to have played a role in the birth of quadruplets at Groote Schuur Hospital. 

Both parents are unemployed and are unable to visit their babies every day because they don't have transport money.

"I need to pump milk for them, so I need to go visit them every day, if possible. But it's a bit difficult right now due to a lack of finances," the couple said.

She said she was trying to stay active so that her body could heal from the delivery.

"Most of the time I am walking up and down and watching TV to relax," she said.

Melvyn said he could not wait to hold his babies. He wasn't there for their delivery because no one was allowed to be present.

"I've always wanted to have a girl. Now I can say I'm a proud dad of girls also," he added.

The parents described the birth as a very exciting time for them.

Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs confirmed that the babies were born at the facility on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the hospital cannot give out details regarding the patients. The mother has asked us not to give information," he said.

