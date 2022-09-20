30m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Bheki Cele booed as union protests law enforcement budget cuts outside SAPS headquarters

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Popcru members picket at the police's headquarters in Pretoria.
Popcru members picket at the police's headquarters in Pretoria.
Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
  • Popcru marched to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum of demands.
  • The union made several demands and rejected a 3% wage increase proposal. 
  • While addressing the crowd, after accepting the memorandum, Bheki Cele was booed. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele was met with booing and jeering by members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) after receiving a memorandum of demands which rejected the proposal for a 3% salary increase. 

Around 1 000 Popcru members marched from Kgosi Mampuru Prison to the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Tuesday to vent their frustration. 

After arriving at the Union Buildings, the president of Popcru, Zizamele Cebekhulu, addressed the crowd and centred his speech around salary issues. 

Cebekhulu said President Cyril Ramaphosa could never be proud of police, correctional or traffic officers who have no homes to call their own. 

He said officers had to fight crime, but lived in shacks.

READ | NPA to be strengthened by ethics office and permanent investigative directorate - Lamola

He added that even the apartheid regime did not do that to police officers.

Cebekhulu threatened a strike should their demands not be met - and said they would "invade" the National Treasury. 

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: POPCRU Members p
Popcru members picket at the police headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"You can't hide behind the Treasury... that Treasury, one day we will invade it."

Memorandum 

The memorandum addressed to Ramaphosa focused on budgets cuts within the criminal justice cluster.

"We are gathered here to express, on behalf of our membership and the general populace, our frustrations at the level to which the National Treasury has defied the objectives you set for the fight against crime in our country," the memorandum read. 

"Due to the Treasury's unilateral decisions, violent crime has massively have gone up to high proportions, with our law enforcement officers disempowered to quell this phenomenon."

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: POPCRU Gauging P
Popcru's Tinti Lusenga addresses members outside SAPS' headquarters in Pretoria.

Popcru rejected the 3% wage increase and the R1 000 gratuity proposal. The union demanded payment of an agreement, which dated back to 2018. 

Earlier, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Zingiswa Losi, said this demand equated to a 10% wage increase. 

Popcru called for the reversal of budget cuts, the implementation of a housing scheme, and increases to danger allowances. 

The union, whose members consist of police officers, demanded a halt to the rising levels of violent crime, and that dismissed officers be reinstated.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: POPCRU Members p
Popcru members picket at the SAPS' headquarters in Pretoria.

It also appeared that the union was demanding a legislation change, asking that the killing of police officers should be categorised as treasonous. 

Booing 

After the memorandum was read out, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said it would be taken through the bargaining council process.

This comment was met with anger by Popcru members, who started screaming and jeering at Lamola. 

After Lamola concluded, Cele attempted to address the crowd and was met with, arguably, even more disdain. 

Cele attempted to explain that he would ensure the memorandum went to the relevant people to receive attention. 

But Cele was then jeered and booed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapspopcrubheki celepretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
46% - 2033 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
54% - 2405 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,664.56
-0.7%
Silver
19.20
-1.9%
Palladium
2,154.50
-3.3%
Platinum
926.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
92.00
+0.7%
Top 40
60,120
+0.3%
All Share
66,603
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
-0.6%
Industrial 25
82,301
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,491
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

11h ago

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

12h ago

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

11h ago

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo