PICS | Bheki Cele booed as union protests law enforcement budget cuts outside SAPS headquarters

Police Minister Bheki Cele was met with booing and jeering by members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) after receiving a memorandum of demands which rejected the proposal for a 3% salary increase.

Around 1 000 Popcru members marched from Kgosi Mampuru Prison to the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Tuesday to vent their frustration.

After arriving at the Union Buildings, the president of Popcru, Zizamele Cebekhulu, addressed the crowd and centred his speech around salary issues.

Cebekhulu said President Cyril Ramaphosa could never be proud of police, correctional or traffic officers who have no homes to call their own.

He said officers had to fight crime, but lived in shacks.

He added that even the apartheid regime did not do that to police officers.



Cebekhulu threatened a strike should their demands not be met - and said they would "invade" the National Treasury.

"You can't hide behind the Treasury... that Treasury, one day we will invade it."



Memorandum

The memorandum addressed to Ramaphosa focused on budgets cuts within the criminal justice cluster.

"We are gathered here to express, on behalf of our membership and the general populace, our frustrations at the level to which the National Treasury has defied the objectives you set for the fight against crime in our country," the memorandum read.

"Due to the Treasury's unilateral decisions, violent crime has massively have gone up to high proportions, with our law enforcement officers disempowered to quell this phenomenon."

Popcru rejected the 3% wage increase and the R1 000 gratuity proposal. The union demanded payment of an agreement, which dated back to 2018.



Earlier, the president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Zingiswa Losi, said this demand equated to a 10% wage increase.

Popcru called for the reversal of budget cuts, the implementation of a housing scheme, and increases to danger allowances.

The union, whose members consist of police officers, demanded a halt to the rising levels of violent crime, and that dismissed officers be reinstated.

It also appeared that the union was demanding a legislation change, asking that the killing of police officers should be categorised as treasonous.



Booing

After the memorandum was read out, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said it would be taken through the bargaining council process.

This comment was met with anger by Popcru members, who started screaming and jeering at Lamola.

After Lamola concluded, Cele attempted to address the crowd and was met with, arguably, even more disdain.

Cele attempted to explain that he would ensure the memorandum went to the relevant people to receive attention.

But Cele was then jeered and booed.



