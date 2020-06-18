1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'Biggest we've ever seen' - Police bust Limpopo drug lab

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Two men have been arrested after the police busted a huge crystal meth lab on a farm in Limpopo. 
  • Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said it was by far the biggest lab they have seen. 
  • R10 million worth of drugs were confiscated. 

Two men were arrested after the police busted a massive crystal meth lab on a farm in Limpopo which resulted in drugs to the value of R10 million being confiscated on Tuesday.

According to the police, they received information from residents in the Marblehall policing precinct about the lab.

Officers attached to the Tekkie squad from Dennilton along with their counterparts from the Marblehall police station busted the drug laboratory in Terra Nostra.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24 this was by far the biggest drug laboratory they have seen.

Drug farm
Drug farm bust by police.

"When we got there, there were big tanks, cylinders, underground generators and [a] Mercedes-Benz truck," he said. 

Two foreign nationals were arrested, while four firearms and drugs worth R10 million were confiscated. 

Naidoo said the case was still under investigation as the police believed the laboratory could not have been run by only two people. 

GAS
Equipment found from undercover drug farm.

The manufacture of the drugs is said to have started four months ago, and the police are looking for the previous owners of the farm.

On Thursday, police commissioner General Khehla Sitole visited the crime scene and applauded the team for the bust.

Firearms
Firearms confiscated by police from drug lab.

He said the police officers could have easily been coerced into illegal dealings with the suspects, but they chose to do good, and stick to the law.

Related Links
Police pounce on multimillion-rand drug den in Free State
Hawks nab suspected major cannabis supplier in SA, seize R3m worth of marijuana
PICS: Pharmacist nabbed, steroid tablets, guns and ammunition found at Pretoria drug lab
Read more on:
sapspolokwanecrime
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 268 votes
No
66% - 2251 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 897 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1721.30
(-0.23)
Silver
17.38
(-0.37)
Platinum
804.00
(-1.46)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1892.00
(-0.49)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo