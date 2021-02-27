PICS | Bones from 27 lions found on Krugersdorp property, man arrested

A man was arrested after a stash of lion bones was discovered on his property in Wentworth Park, Krugersdorp, the Hawks said on Saturday.



Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said an operation, consisting of the Hawks' Serious and Organised Crimes Unit, a Metro Police dog unit and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, responded to intelligence and visited the property on the West Rand on Friday.

They found a man at the house, who identified himself as the homeowner.

During a search of the house, they discovered bones believed to be from at least 27 lions.

The man was arrested, but the investigation continues.

He is expected to appear in court soon.