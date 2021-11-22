PICS | 'Boy, was it scary' - newly-engaged couple defeats Covid-19 and now 'living on cloud nine'

14m ago

Carol Thorns, the electric cellist in a bubble, performed at the couple's proposal.
Supplied
  • A young Joburg couple flew to Cape Town recently to get engaged in an intimate affair that caused a stir on social media.
  • Kamo Papo and Paleng Selema said they had each been at death's door after developing horrific Covid-19 symptoms earlier this year.
  • A cellist who performed at the couple's proposal said it was a "magical" moment for her.

A Johannesburg man risked it all when he recently got down on one knee at a rooftop venue in Cape Town and proposed to the love of his life.

Kamo Papo, 31, and Paleng Selema, 30, both originally from Polokwane, said they were still "floating on cloud nine" a few weeks after their engagement. They have been together for eight years.

The bubbly couple told News24 exactly how the intimate proposal, that led to people across the country reaching out to congratulate them in public and on social media, unfolded.

Papo said:

I knew I was always going to marry her. She's the most beautiful woman I've ever laid eyes on. So, the days leading up to the big day were like a breath of fresh air.

According to the young entrepreneur, he had strategically planned his movements as to not let Selema in on what he had planned.

"Before we boarded to Cape Town toward the end of October, I had to come up with a plan so that she didn't suspect anything. I had originally told her we were going on a business trip to the Mother City, and that I managed to score us some tickets to a very private affair, and that she needed to pack in something fancy to wear to the 'event'," he added.

Papo said one of the biggest challenges was hiding the box containing the engagement ring.

"I had hidden the ring in my jacket suit pocket that was placed inside a suit bag that I carried in my hand till we got to the hotel in Cape Town. It became tricky when she asked me if she could hang her dress inside the suit bag as well, just to save on extra luggage. I had to say no, to which she then took her own dress bag," he giggled.

Papo said he had everything planned out for their arrival in Cape Town. He had arranged for a cellist to perform as they walked up the stairs to the "event" to make it seem like they were attending a concert.

roses
The scene where the proposal took place.
Photo Supplied Supplied

"When we arrived at the venue, I couldn't understand why there were no cars parked outside the building. He then told me that all the cars were parked underground, and we were late, so we hurried up and went to the 'show'," said Selema.

According to the bride-to-be, when she entered the room, she saw a huge sign that read "Marry Me", with a woman playing the cello in a bubble with rose petals sprinkled across the room.

This, while the sun set behind Table Mountain and as Papo went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

"I relive the moment daily in my head. I can't stop smiling. I look at my hand with the ring every single day. It still feels like such a dream for me," said an emotional Selema.

bubble
Cellist Carol Thorns says performing in her huge bubble is what she's known for in Cape Town.
Photo Supplied Supplied

"We needed this moment. This proposal was what we needed during this very challenging pandemic year," the couple added.

Earlier this year, the couple stood at death's door after developing "horrific" Covid-19-like symptoms.

"We had lost our sense of taste, smell, and felt extremely disoriented for two weeks. We were convinced we had Covid, and boy, was it scary," they said.

The couple said when they eventually were able to get tested for Covid-19, the results came back negative.

engagement
Kamo Papo and Paleng Selema, who have known each other for eight years, recently got engaged in Cape Town.
Photo Supplied Supplied
young couple
The newly engaged couple.
Photo Supplied Supplied
CT
A Johannesburg couple recently got engaged in Cape Town.
Photo Supplied Supplied

"We got vaccinated almost immediately, mostly because we needed to protect ourselves and our family, and also because I had proposal plans awaiting," giggled Papo.

The couple said lobola negotiations were expected to start in December.

Selema said:

We're going to have a traditional wedding and a Cape Town white wedding. The families are already excited and need this upliftment. We recently lost my eldest sister to Covid, so this really hasn't been the greatest of years. She would've been over the moon for me, about the soon-to-be wedding, and not having her here with us to celebrate this blessed occasion is heartbreaking.

She said the family was still dealing with the death of her sister, but added that the proposal had brought a sense of happiness to the families as a new chapter awaited.

Carol Thorns, 47, the electric cellist in the bubble, said it was the first time in her 20-year music career that she had performed at such an intimate affair.

"When Papo booked me to play at the proposal, there was no way I was going to miss out on the occasion. I had just flown in from playing in Dubai, and I was very excited to get into my bubble and set the scene for the lovely couple," said Thorns.

Thorns said the bubble was her "signature status" as it was designed by her husband specifically for her.

tears
Kamo Papo and Paleng Selema recently got engaged.
Photo Supplied Supplied

"The couple were mesmerised that I stood the entire time playing the cello for them. I watched the whole proposal go down. I had tears from start to finish. It was my first time playing for just two people, so it was a special occasion for me," she said.

The couple joked that they will be having Thorns at their wedding, hospital births and children's birthdays, as she did an excellent job with her choice of music.

"The pandemic ruined a lot of things for us as a couple. The year started very dull and gloomy. The deaths of people dying daily due to Covid was heartbreaking. I'm so thankful – at least our story was able to add some smiles to people's lives," the happy couple said.

Read more on:
western capecoronavirus
