PICS | Braveheart: SPCA rescues dog buried alive in Cape Town

The SPCA rescued Courage, a dog, who was buried in Delft.

Courage jumped into a hole on a field while trying to seek shelter from bad weather.

But unidentified people covered the exit with sand, making his escape impossible.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has rescued a German Shepard named Courage who was buried in a one-metre deep hole on a field in The Hague, Delft, last weekend.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they received a distress call from a concerned Delft resident who had seen a dog take shelter under a concrete slab.

"The dog was seeking shelter from the bad weather. He saw the hole, which had a concrete slab placed across it. Courage jumped in, hoping to escape the weather conditions," Abraham said.

Some people had covered the exit with sand, preventing the dog from getting out.

The SPCA team responded and immediately started digging through the sand to rescue the trapped animal.

According to the SPCA, the dog had been in the hole for about two hours before help arrived.

SPCA Inspector Lee Prins said he knew time was of the essence.

It took inspectors just over 10 minutes to dig up the sand.

"It was taking too long, but I had to keep reminding myself that if I start to panic, I won’t be useful to the dog that needs me now. When I finally reached him, he was curled up in a ball and didn't move. I thought I was too late," says Prins.

Miraculously, Courage was still alive. The dog was removed from the hole and taken to the SPCA hospital for treatment.

"He surprisingly tested negative for a range of diseases we suspected based on his levels of lethargy and skin condition. Thankfully, he was only dirty, neglected and emaciated," Abraham said.

He is being treated with a liquid nutritional supplement and vitamin B to support his immune system, improve appetite, aid in digestion, and enhance overall vitality. He is also being fed intermittently to aid his recovery. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the incident made their "blood run cold".

Pieterse said:

We are very grateful to the compassionate person who called us. This dog would have suffered terribly had we not been notified. We will do everything in our power to identify those responsible for this heinous act of cruelty and ensure they are brought to book.

Courage has a long road to recovery ahead of him. "But he’s a brave boy. He’s giving it his all and stealing hearts along the way," said the SPCA.