22m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Cape storms: Evacuations underway in Southern Cape

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said evacuations were being conducted in the Southern Cape. 
  • Several roads in the Southern Cape have been flooded and road users have been urged to be cautious while using the roads. 
  • The South African Weather Service said significant rainfall was expected over Cape Town, Cape Winelands districts as well as Hessequa municipality from Wednesday evening.

Winter storms made landfall in the Southern Cape on Wednesday and have led to severe localised flooding in some communities in Struisbaai, Cape Agulhas, and surrounding areas.

Several roads in the Southern Cape were flooded and motorists were urged to be cautious.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said homes were being evacuated in affected areas and rescue teams were deployed to the area to assist.

WATCH | Huge storm pummels Western Cape coast

"People being evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park and Struisbaai Community Hall. The Cape Agulhas Municipality Joint Operational Centre (JOC) has been activated for all disaster management matters," he said.

The South African Weather Service issued a further update to its earlier warnings and said significant rainfall could now be expected over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands districts as well as Hessequa municipality from Wednesday evening and intermittently throughout Thursday.

The South African Weather Services has issued a fu
The South African Weather Services has issued a further update to the earlier warnings and said significant rainfall can now be expected over the City of Cape Town.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern C
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern C
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern C
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern C
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern C
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.

The weather service forecast rainfall of between 40-60mm, reaching up to 80-100mm in the mountainous areas - along with thunderstorms and a small chance of hail.

READ | Brrrace yourself! Heavy rainfall, gale force winds expected over parts of Western Cape

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said there had been no reports of flooding in the metropole so far and said all agencies remained on standby.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3001 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2809 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.99
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.6)
Gold
1,783.05
(+0.2)
Silver
26.48
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,229.50
(-0.7)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,978.63
(-0.3)
All Share
67,401
(+1.9)
Top 40
61,598
(+2.0)
Financial 15
12,363
(+2.3)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo