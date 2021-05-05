PICS | Cape storms: Evacuations underway in Southern Cape

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said evacuations were being conducted in the Southern Cape.

Several roads in the Southern Cape have been flooded and road users have been urged to be cautious while using the roads.

The South African Weather Service said significant rainfall was expected over Cape Town, Cape Winelands districts as well as Hessequa municipality from Wednesday evening.

Winter storms made landfall in the Southern Cape on Wednesday and have led to severe localised flooding in some communities in Struisbaai, Cape Agulhas, and surrounding areas.

Several roads in the Southern Cape were flooded and motorists were urged to be cautious.



Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said homes were being evacuated in affected areas and rescue teams were deployed to the area to assist.

"People being evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park and Struisbaai Community Hall. The Cape Agulhas Municipality Joint Operational Centre (JOC) has been activated for all disaster management matters," he said.

The South African Weather Service issued a further update to its earlier warnings and said significant rainfall could now be expected over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands districts as well as Hessequa municipality from Wednesday evening and intermittently throughout Thursday.

The weather service forecast rainfall of between 40-60mm, reaching up to 80-100mm in the mountainous areas - along with thunderstorms and a small chance of hail.



Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said there had been no reports of flooding in the metropole so far and said all agencies remained on standby.