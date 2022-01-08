PICS | Cape Town beaches, public swimming pools jam-packed as temperatures soar

Scores of people flocked to the beach and public pools in Cape Town as temperatures reached over 30 degrees on Saturday.

Sea Point, Strand and Muizenberg pools were closed as it had reached capacity.

Meanwhile, police again warned the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Beachgoers queued at Sea Point and Muizenberg pools since the early hours of Saturday, hoping to get a spot at their favourite cooling-off station as temperatures in the Mother City soared.

Oscar Cupido said he had gone for an early morning run at Sea Point's promenade and was "amazed" at the long queues leading into the pool section.

"I couldn't believe that so many people were actually standing in those lines. It's insane. People had come packed with their cooler boxes, chairs, umbrellas, and everything that they needed for the day," said Cupido.

He added that he had plans to go to the pool, but was deterred by the long lines.

Jessica Nathan Swartz said she and her family left their Mitchells Plain home at 4 m to get a nice spot at the pool, but when they got there it was not what they expected.

"I could not believe my eyes. The hundreds of people that showed up in the early hours of the morning were insane. Every year we have this problem, surely the management at these hotspot beaches and pools should have prepared for these hot days. I'm really not impressed," she said.

Swartz added that after some time, she approached the management of Sea Point pool, but had no luck.

An angry Swartz said:

People were getting very frustrated. Law enforcement officers were out in full force, but were not being helpful when needed. People weren't wearing masks in the line; the officers weren't asking people to keep a distance from each other or asking people to put their masks on. There was absolutely no order there.

The Swartz family said they eventually decided to leave Sea Point after the crowd started getting rowdy as the heat picked up and the lines moved slowly.

"We went to Caps Bay where things were much more controlled. Yes, the traffic was a headache, it always is, but at least there was social distancing amongst people on the beach," she said.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Patricia Van der Ross confirmed that Sea Point pool had been closed due to reaching full capacity.

"We haven't been given the go-ahead to have the full 100% capacity at our public pools. We are currently only on 50% capacity that we've been given to accommodate our swimmers. Currently, our beaches are the best option for people to go and enjoy the sunny day," she said.

Van der Ross added that she had sent a request to the mayor's office to have the capped 50% increased to 75% or 100%.

Supplied Supplied Supplied

"We are letting people into the pools based on how many people are leaving the pools. We appeal to the public to please be patient, we know it's extremely hot outside, but we cannot break the rules of letting more people inside since we are full already," she said.

Susan and Garth Vollenhoven said they sat for three hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Camps Bay.

"The temperature is over 30 degrees, and people are happy to be out catching some sun and good vibes. Let the people enjoy themselves. It's wonderful to see our beaches packed again after a horrendous two years of lockdown," said Garth.

ALSO READ | Police probe arson case after fire breaks out at justice dept building in Cape Town

Susan said she loved the scenic drive.

Thembakazi and Felicia Sithole told News24 they had waited close to three hours at Muizenberg pool.

"We took public transport at 5am. When we got to the pool it was full. The sun was hitting us hard and people were getting frustrated because the line is going so slow," said Felicia.

The City's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a number of pools had closed due to capacity being reached.

"Soaring temperatures above 30 degrees sent Capetonians flocking to beaches and municipal pools to cool down and picnic. Thousands of people were queuing outside the Sea Point Pavilion pool, but officials managed to control the crowds without any major incidents," added Dyason.

According to the City, municipal pools such as Trafalgar in Woodstock, Parow North, and Delft all experienced large numbers of people hoping to gain entrance.

"Beaches are likewise extremely, busy but largely incident-free thus far," he said.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut encouraged the public to use the swimming facilities responsibly and to exercise caution when in the sea.

"We [also] want to warn the public from driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Young children should be under adult supervision at all times, especially in crowded areas," said Traut.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.