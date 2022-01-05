PICS | Cape Town beaches reopen after whale carcass washes ashore

A whale carcass has been removed from Clifton 4 th Beach after washing ashore on Tuesday.

The cause of death is still uncertain.

The whale could be one of a large pod visiting the Atlantic Seaboard since November.

Cape Town's Clifton beaches have been reopened after the carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore on Tuesday.



The whale carcass washed up on Clifton 4th Beach and was removed later in the afternoon, the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment was notified and collected samples and measurements for scientific analysis.

The whale was about 9m long. The cause of death is uncertain, but it is likely to be natural.

"The humpback whale carcass [was] removed from Clifton 4th Beach at approximately 15:30 this afternoon (Tuesday) with the assistance of SANParks and several City directorates. All of the beaches at Clifton are now open to the public and for bathing again," the City said.

The carcass was removed from the sea at high tide with the help of a large vessel. It was towed off the beach to the Oceana Power Boat Club, where it was loaded and transported to the Vissershok landfill.

This was the second whale carcass to wash ashore in a month, with one beaching on rocks in Sea Point on 9 December.

The whales may have been part of a large pod of humpbacks visiting the Atlantic seaboard since November.

