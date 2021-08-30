1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Cape Town couple say 'I do' as snowflakes fall around them

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.
Supplied
  • A Cape Town couple tied the knot in the snow on Saturday.
  • The ceremony took place at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve.
  • Bride Shandre Pelston described the day as a "dream snow wedding".

A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.

Shandre, 29, and Kurt Pelston, 37, tied the knot at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Saturday as a cold front brought snow to high-lying areas of the Western Cape.

The cold front brought snow to several parts of the country, including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Some areas in the Western Cape recorded several centimetres of snow and icy conditions.

The couple got engaged in March and had decided to "do something different" for their wedding day, said Shandre.

"We got some inspiration from watching TV. We decided we would love to have a snow wedding, and the following weekend, we took a drive up to Ceres and found Matroosberg Nature Reserve. We immediately booked with them," the bride said.

WATCH | Parts of SA and Lesotho covered in blanket of snow over the weekend

But they had expected clear skies on the day.

"About a month and a half before our wedding, it stopped snowing. We thought oh well, either way, we still will have an amazing wedding. But the Thursday before our wedding, we saw on the news that a cold front was approaching. We got our hopes up high! On Friday, it started snowing, and by Saturday morning, the snow was even thicker," Shandre said.

A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their
A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.

The couple said their "I dos" while snowflakes fell around them. They celebrated the occasion along with 16 close relatives.

"That is how we got to have our dream snow wedding! It was so blessed and out of this world. The cold didn't even matter," Shandre said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
Super Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
66% - 1654 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
18% - 460 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,811.70
-0.3%
Silver
23.98
-0.2%
Palladium
2,480.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,006.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
60,750
-1.1%
All Share
67,065
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,612
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,030
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,255
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo