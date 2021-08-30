PICS | Cape Town couple say 'I do' as snowflakes fall around them

A Cape Town couple tied the knot in the snow on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve.

Bride Shandre Pelston described the day as a "dream snow wedding".

A Cape Town couple had the white wedding of their dreams – complete with a dusting of snow – this weekend.

Shandre, 29, and Kurt Pelston, 37, tied the knot at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Saturday as a cold front brought snow to high-lying areas of the Western Cape.

The cold front brought snow to several parts of the country, including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Some areas in the Western Cape recorded several centimetres of snow and icy conditions.

The couple got engaged in March and had decided to "do something different" for their wedding day, said Shandre.

"We got some inspiration from watching TV. We decided we would love to have a snow wedding, and the following weekend, we took a drive up to Ceres and found Matroosberg Nature Reserve. We immediately booked with them," the bride said.

But they had expected clear skies on the day.

"About a month and a half before our wedding, it stopped snowing. We thought oh well, either way, we still will have an amazing wedding. But the Thursday before our wedding, we saw on the news that a cold front was approaching. We got our hopes up high! On Friday, it started snowing, and by Saturday morning, the snow was even thicker," Shandre said.

The couple said their "I dos" while snowflakes fell around them. They celebrated the occasion along with 16 close relatives.

"That is how we got to have our dream snow wedding! It was so blessed and out of this world. The cold didn't even matter," Shandre said.

