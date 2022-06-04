PICS | Cape Town gang violence: Residents 'renting' their homes to gangsters 'to earn a quick living'

The ongoing gang violence in Manenberg is of serious concern, say crime fighters.

Residents have started renting out their city council homes to gangs so that they can earn a living to put food on the table.

The City says it is aware of these incidents and is investigating.

The ongoing gang violence in Manenberg has been causing havoc in the area and residents are on high alert after yet another man was brutally gunned down last weekend.

It’s believed that the Clever Kids and Hard Living gangs are at war with each other over drugs, territory and leadership.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding a shooting a week ago in Linda Court, Heideveld, were being investigated.

Twigg said:

A 38-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, Manenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

He said a case of murder case had been registered for investigation and that the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.

"The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

The chairperson of the Manenberg police forum (CPF), Vernon Visagie, has since told News24 that the neighbourhood watch and the CPF are threatening to "down tools" if police and authorities don’t start taking swift action to curb the "horrendous" gang violence in the area.

Photo Supplied

"The shootings are continuing every single day. Yes, we have police patrolling the area regularly, but it’s not enough. Drastic action must be taken against these gangs that are threatening people’s lives with their shootings," he added.

On Thursday evening, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen did a walkabout in the area to get a sense of what residents are faced with daily.

"When the MEC commenced his term as the Provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, he committed to patrolling with 30 neighbourhood watches throughout the province, to among others get a first-hand account of what these volunteer structures are experiencing when they work to keep their communities safe," said his spokesperson Marcellino Martin.

Photo Supplied

Martin said the community had extended an invitation to the MEC, which he "gladly accepted".

Allen had used the patrols to express his gratitude to the volunteers for their efforts to combat crime in trying circumstances while highlighting some of the resource shortcomings there might be, and any other support they might require, Martin said.

"The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have strategically been placed in 13 areas across the Cape. Ten of these are where the murder rate is quite high. Some of the successes are that Nyanga is no longer the murder capital of the country and Kraaifontein's murder rate has been reduced by just over 40%."

Photo Supplied

LEAP officers were constantly being deployed where the need was greatest.

The MEC spent close to two hours patrolling different parts of the area with the neighbourhood watch and CPF.

"There were no incidents that occurred on our patrolling. Residents engaged with the MEC on their concerns. There are regular engagements between the MEC and the provincial commissioner on the co-operation between SAPS and LEAP and how SAPS is responding to incidents," said Martin.

'It's very sad to see'

Meanwhile, according to Visagie, one of the major concerns in the area is the increase in city council homes that are being given to gangsters for their daily operations.

"Unemployment is a crisis; residents have since started renting their homes to gangsters to make money to put food on the table for their families. It’s very sad to see, and the more the other residents see what their neighbour is going to make a living, the more they are also wanting to do the same thing. And so, the cycle just continues, family homes get rented out to gangs to earn a quick living," he said.

Photo Supplied

The CPF said they had raised these concerns on numerous occasions with the City of Cape Town, hoping that they would investigate the matter and intervene, but nothing had yet been done about the situation.

The City said that it's Public Housing Department was aware of the matter and investigated all complaints of anti-social behaviour, including gangsterism, at its properties and took the appropriate action where required.

"When renting a City-owned residential property, tenants must abide by the rules of the lease agreement, and the City is entitled to enforce the conditions of the lease should there be any contraventions. The City takes allegations of gangsterism in its rental stock seriously and always follows the legal processes to evict any person who occupies a Community Residential Unit (CRU),” said mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi.

He added that these types of allegations were often made and the City encouraged complainants to provide details, like names and addresses, to allow for investigations and for the necessary action to be taken.

The City evicts with a court order for three reasons:

Non-payment of rent

Unlawful occupation

Anti-social behaviour often linked to, but not limited to, gangsterism and drug dealing to protect our tenants.

Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the fourth quarter crime statistics on Friday, which painted a bleak picture as violence against women and children continues.



In the Western Cape, murder statistics increased by 12% (111 cases) for the 2020/21 financial year.

There were 1 015 murders recorded in the province between January and March this year, compared to 907 in 2020/21.

Police also recorded 161 gang-related murders in the province for the quarter, as opposed to 131 for the same period in 2020/21.

Gang-related murders accounted for 23.9% of murders in the province. The total contract crimes in the country increased by 15.5% and, in the Western Cape, there was an increase of 11.7% for the period, with the province contributing to 17% of all contact crimes in the country.

Photo Supplied

"These increases are clearly showing that we have to do a lot more. I am encouraged by the turnaround in Nyanga and Gugulethu and believe that we can achieve the same with the other hotspot areas. I am certain that our newly launched Safety Dashboard will help us identify exactly where the LEAP officers are mostly required so that we are direct and deliberate in their deployment," said Allen.

Nyanga's murder rate for the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 financial year has declined by 30.2%, or 13 fewer cases when compared to the same period of the 2020/21 financial year.

Comparing the Nyanga murder rate for the 2021/22 financial year, where 161 cases occurred, to the 203 cases in the 2020/21 financial year, showed a decrease of 42 or 20.6%, Allen added.





