52m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Cape Town man who stabbed homeless man's dog found guilty of animal abuse

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vicky Solomons now has a criminal record after he was convicted of animal cruelty in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.
Vicky Solomons now has a criminal record after he was convicted of animal cruelty in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.
Supplied
  • The SPCA laid criminal charges against a Lansdowne man for stabbing a homeless man's dog.
  • The dog had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.
  • The Wynberg Magistrate's Court found him guilty last week.

The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town has found a man guilty of animal abuse after he repeatedly stabbed a homeless man’s dog in 2020. Due to injuries the dog sustained, it had to be euthanised.    

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said, following the brutal stabbing of the dog, they had immediately laid criminal charges.

Vicky Solomons was sentenced to 10 months in jail, suspended for three years, or an option of a R10 000 fine. He will now have a criminal record.

The court heard that Meira, a collie crossbreed, had been sitting with her owner under the Imam Haroon Road bridge when they were approached by Solomons.

dog
Meira had to be euthanised due to the extent of her injuries.

"Apparently Solomons had been involved in a fight elsewhere and took out his anger and frustration on the dog. He kicked and stabbed Meira, and even though the knife got stuck in her back, he still forcefully removed it, lifting her right off the ground,” said Inspector Jeffery Mfini. 

After allegedly plunging a 20cm long blade into Meira's back, he then proceeded to lift her up and kick her before walking away and leaving her in a pile on the ground, said the SPCA.

READ | Man in dock for allegedly stabbing elderly homeless man's dog in Cape Town

saps
Vicky Solomons was first arrested in 2020 at his home in Lansdowne.

Mfini responded to the call and transported the badly injured Meira to the SPCA animal hospital in Grassy Park for immediate treatment.

SPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse said:

She was no longer able to use her hind legs at all. The veterinary prognosis was heartbreaking, Meira had been left completely paralysed by the attack and had to be euthanised to prevent further suffering.

He added that despite being homeless and vulnerable, Meira’s owner had taken a brave stand by testifying in court.

"The sentence sends out a clear message that violence against animals is as unacceptable as it is against people," said Pieterse.

According to the SPCA, the dog's owner had been left distraught.

doggy
Meira was the faithful companion of an elderly man who lives under a bridge in Lansdowne.

"It was the first time I had seen an old man crying like that. His dog, Meira, had been his loyal companion – she was everything to him. I'm so thankful to the court for giving this man a sense of justice," said Mfini.

He added that the SPCA was grateful to the Lansdowne police for their assistance in the case.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spcacape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtspoliceanimals
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6127 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107514 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5460 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,810.71
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
1,964.46
0.0%
Platinum
892.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo