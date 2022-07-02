PICS | Cape Town man who stabbed homeless man's dog found guilty of animal abuse

The SPCA laid criminal charges against a Lansdowne man for stabbing a homeless man's dog.

The dog had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court found him guilty last week.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said, following the brutal stabbing of the dog, they had immediately laid criminal charges.

Vicky Solomons was sentenced to 10 months in jail, suspended for three years, or an option of a R10 000 fine. He will now have a criminal record.

The court heard that Meira, a collie crossbreed, had been sitting with her owner under the Imam Haroon Road bridge when they were approached by Solomons.

"Apparently Solomons had been involved in a fight elsewhere and took out his anger and frustration on the dog. He kicked and stabbed Meira, and even though the knife got stuck in her back, he still forcefully removed it, lifting her right off the ground,” said Inspector Jeffery Mfini.

After allegedly plunging a 20cm long blade into Meira's back, he then proceeded to lift her up and kick her before walking away and leaving her in a pile on the ground, said the SPCA.

Mfini responded to the call and transported the badly injured Meira to the SPCA animal hospital in Grassy Park for immediate treatment.

SPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse said:

She was no longer able to use her hind legs at all. The veterinary prognosis was heartbreaking, Meira had been left completely paralysed by the attack and had to be euthanised to prevent further suffering.

He added that despite being homeless and vulnerable, Meira’s owner had taken a brave stand by testifying in court.



"The sentence sends out a clear message that violence against animals is as unacceptable as it is against people," said Pieterse.

According to the SPCA, the dog's owner had been left distraught.

"It was the first time I had seen an old man crying like that. His dog, Meira, had been his loyal companion – she was everything to him. I'm so thankful to the court for giving this man a sense of justice," said Mfini.

He added that the SPCA was grateful to the Lansdowne police for their assistance in the case.

