PICS | Cape Town protesters call on Ramaphosa to 'stand up' for Palestinians

Marvin Charles
Supporters of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign march to Parliament on May 11, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The campaign comes amid reports of violence and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem, with the possible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes by Jewish settlers a focal point for Palestinian anger. (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • Cape Town protesters who participated in a pro-Palestinian march are calling on the President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to the violence.
  • On Monday, hundreds of Palestinians were wounded after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
  • The Israeli Embassy of SA released a statement after rockets were fired at Israeli communities. 

More than a thousand people in Cape Town participated in a pro-Palestinian march to Parliament on Tuesday, amid ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Many who participated are calling for the South African government to address the violence.

Organiser Yusuf Mohamed told News24 that they were standing in solidarity with Palestinians, who were being oppressed. 

"We believe everyone deserves freedom. Our people (Palestinians) cannot pray in peace during this holy month, so we stand against the oppressive forces. The Israeli police have fired stun grenades, which we believe is unethical."

Mohamed said they wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to "stand up".

"We want our head Mr Ramaphosa to stand up for our people and make a public announcement on national television," he said.

On Monday, hundreds of Palestinians were wounded after Israeli forces stormed the Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem. Rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs were used on worshippers on the grounds. The violence has led to evictions being taken the place of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah - in east Jerusalem - to make space for Israeli settlements.

ANC member of the Western Cape legislature, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, also participated in the march. 

"I think the government, in addition to issuing statements, there needs to be practical action. The Israeli ambassador to SA must be summoned immediately to explain. The government must intensify the boycott of products coming out of the occupied territory," he said. 

Palestinian militants in Gaza also fired rockets into Jerusalem and southern Israel on Monday.   

On Tuesday, the Embassy of Israel in South Africa released a statement after the rockets were fired at Israeli communities. 

"We call on the international community to condemn the rocket fire and Palestinian terrorism targeting Israeli citizens in the strongest manner, as well as to support Israel's right to self-defence.

"No country will allow rockets to be fired on its children, women, and men. Israel will take any action necessary to protect its citizens. It is the right and the duty of every state," the statement said. 

