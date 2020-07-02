21m ago

PICS | Cape Town refinery blast: No danger to surrounding area, says company

Jan Ras
  • Astron Energy says there is no immediate danger to the surrounding area of Milnerton in Cape Town.
  • Two people died in the explosion and seven others were injured.
  • Pictures show officials on scene inspecting after the early morning blast.

Astron Energy company has assured the surrounding communities of its Milnerton site in Cape Town that there is "no danger" to the area after two employees died in a massive blast.

Astron on Thursday confirmed that two of its employees died, and a further seven were injured after a massive explosion at its Milnerton refinery in Cape Town.

WATCH | Two killed, 7 injured in Cape Town refinery explosion

A structure was severely damaged and mangled after the blast took place around 04:00 on Thursday. The cause of the explosion is still undetermined.

There was no smoke present on Thursday morning, with officials inspecting the wreckage.

The wreckage after the explosion.
"It is with great sadness that Astron Energy can confirm that two Astron employees died in an incident at the company's Milnerton refinery this morning," the company said in a statement.

"Seven other individuals were injured, two of which remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. All steps are being taken by Astron Energy to support the families, friends and colleagues of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives and those who were injured in the incident." 

Stable

The incident had been contained and the plant was stable. All work had stopped on Thursday.

"There is no danger to surrounding communities. There is no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident," the statement said. 

Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said: "This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected. Our priority now is to support them, and our colleagues, and to continue to ensure that the plant is completely safe. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident."

Earlier on Thursday, when News24 visited the scene, damage could be seen on one of the units closest to the Plattekloof side of the sprawling Milnerton plant, north of the city centre. The unit was partially collapsed and mangled.

City of Cape Town fire and emergency services personnel were on the scene.

- Compiled by Paul Herman, photographs by Jan Ras

