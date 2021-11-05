PICS | Cape Town residents hold prayer for four missing Moti brothers

A prayer was held in Cape Town for the safe and speedy return of the four missing Moti brothers.

The prayer was led by the Mualiem Samaoen and Madrassa Islamia students.

It has been just over two weeks since the Moti brothers were kidnapped while they were on their way to school in Polokwane.

Members of the Muslim community in Cape Town held a prayer for the speedy and safe return of the four missing Moti brothers who where kidnapped about two weeks ago in Polokwane.



Residents held a prayer on Thursday night which was led by the Mualiem Samaoen and Madrassa Islamia students at Springfield Terrace, District Six.

A duah by Shameer Samsodien (14) for the safe return of the Moti Brothers. #PrayfortheMotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/TRQF88b0YA — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) November 4, 2021

According to the organisers, the emotional prayer was done for the safe return of boys, who were kidnapped on 20 October while they were on their way to a private school in Polokwane.



"We pray for positive resolve and that the trauma be over for this family soon," event organiser Soli Philander said.



Philander added that they cannot imagine what the parents of Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, six, must be going through.

It's alleged that a group of armed men forcefully removed the boys from the BMW they were travelling in, leaving their driver behind.



Their driver was not harmed, and the children's cellphones were dumped in the veld, where they were later recovered.

Deep intercession by a people of passion. Those who rise up and pray for the Moti brothers. May the Almighty keep His hand over them and bring them home safely pic.twitter.com/kGWcl8RnrA — Bryan Torien (@BryanTorien) November 4, 2021

Their father, Nazim Moti, is the chief executive of Auto Moti, a car dealership in Polokwane, which has been in business for over 25 years.



The brothers have been missing for over two weeks.



The police have not commented on the case, however, News24 previously reported that the family had not yet received a ransom demand.

The family's lawyer Philip Smit was not answering calls on Friday afternoon.