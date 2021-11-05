36m ago

PICS | Cape Town residents hold prayer for four missing Moti brothers

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Prayer held in Cape Town for the four missing Moti brothers (Supplied)
  • A prayer was held in Cape Town for the safe and speedy return of the four missing Moti brothers.
  • The prayer was led by the Mualiem Samaoen and Madrassa Islamia students.
  • It has been just over two weeks since the Moti brothers were kidnapped while they were on their way to school in Polokwane.

Members of the Muslim community in Cape Town held a prayer for the speedy and safe return of the four missing Moti brothers who where kidnapped about two weeks ago in Polokwane.

Residents held a prayer on Thursday night which was led by the Mualiem Samaoen and Madrassa Islamia students at Springfield Terrace, District Six.

According to the organisers, the emotional prayer was done for the safe return of boys, who were kidnapped on 20 October while they were on their way to a private school in Polokwane.

prayer
(Supplied)

"We pray for positive resolve and that the trauma be over for this family soon," event organiser Soli Philander said.

READ | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

Philander added that they cannot imagine what the parents of Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, six, must be going through.

prayer
(Supplied)

It's alleged that a group of armed men forcefully removed the boys from the BMW they were travelling in, leaving their driver behind.

Their driver was not harmed, and the children's cellphones were dumped in the veld, where they were later recovered. 

Their father, Nazim Moti, is the chief executive of Auto Moti, a car dealership in Polokwane, which has been in business for over 25 years. 

Moti brithers
Prayer held in Cape Town for the four missing Moti brothers (Supplied)

The brothers have been missing for over two weeks.

The police have not commented on the case, however, News24 previously reported that the family had not yet received a ransom demand. 

The family's lawyer Philip Smit was not answering calls on Friday afternoon.

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
