PICS | Cape Town shack residents battered by storm: 'People are not coping'

Activists have urged the City of Cape Town to assist the many shack residents battling after the heavy rain in the region this week.

In Bloekombos, near Kraaifontein, up to 80 people are homeless, with some shacks collapsing in the recent storms.

Activists say the people affected don't have a community hall to sleep in. In addition, all their belongings are soaked.

"People are not coping," said ANC councillor Siyabonga Duka.

He said the storm had dislodged garbage, which added an extra health hazard to the situation.

He explained that some of the residents had built shacks on land intended for housing, which was in the vicinity of a dam, during the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

"The land was dry then," he said.

However, since Sunday, winter rain and storms have left the area waterlogged, and their shacks flooded.

Community leaders are trying to establish whether people are able to find shelter in some shacks which are still vacant after being built last year.

He said the settlement was not recognised as a permanent suburb by the City of Cape Town, so assistance is limited.

"The situation is very bad. People can't go inside their houses."

In the meantime, the ANC in the province called on the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Department of Human Settlements to intervene in the situation.

Member of the provincial legislature, Andile Lili, said the storms had caused sinkholes and damage to property and road infrastructure in Khayelitsha.

"In one house, with a disabled person, it was affected by flooding and resulted in the collapse of an outside toilet facility," he said.

"This is a serious health hazard to the people and needs the urgent intervention of the different spheres of government, Disaster Risk Management, in particular."

The City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Mfuleni, Langa, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay were hardest hit by the heavy rain and gusting winds.

"The City's transport department is providing sand and milling, where it is possible to do so, to raise floor levels. In addition, the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre will continue assessments and is collaborating with Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] to provide soft relief, including meals and blankets, to identified priority areas," Powell added.

BREAKING NEWS: some of the homes devastated from last night’s heavy rains causing flooding and a big loss to many in Gugulethu in #CapeTown . We went to offer some relief items. ?? Help via our bio link. #capestorm #Donations pic.twitter.com/LimbjkBDA5 — Ladles of Love (@LadlesofLove) July 1, 2021

James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government MEC Anton Bredell, said the department was assisting rain-damaged areas throughout the province, with Sassa also stepping in to help.

"Our people are on the ground right now in affected areas, including at the Zwelethemba Bridge in Worcester," said Styan.



The City of Cape Town is also repairing part of a shoulder that fell away on Swartklip Road (M49) between Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive.

Community activist Linda Phito said anyone willing to help the residents of Bloekombos could call him at 071 820 1993.