PICS | Car caught in sinkhole after water pipe bursts in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Facebook, Nicola Jowell
  • A burst pipe in St Johns Road caused flooding and a sinkhole in Sea Point.
  • It might be a result of an old underground leak, according to the City of Cape Town.
  • The repairs are expected to be completed by Tuesday night.

A large burst pipe left St Johns Road in Sea Point flooded, causing a sinkhole on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town has said. One car was caught in the sinkhole, with photographs showing it submerged.

According to the area's ward councillor Nicola Jowell, the burst pipe occurred on Tuesday morning on St Johns Road, between Main and Beach roads, just before 11:00 due to an underground leak.

She said it appeared that the leak had started a while ago, and had resulted in flooding.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said that they were attending to the burst water main, after it was logged just after 11:00.

She warned residents and businesses in the vicinity between Main Road and Beach Road to expect a water supply disruption while repairs were underway. 

One car plunged into the sinkhole that was caused by the flooding, according to images on social media. However, no injuries were reported.

"I am glad nobody was hurt," Jowell told News24.

"I would like to thank all the residents for being patient and I would also like to thank the officer who helped the driver of the car that plunged into the sinkhole," she added.

Limberg said that the City regretted any inconvenience and assured residents that their team was making every effort to attend to the repairs as soon as possible. 

"Please ensure that all taps are closed to prevent flooding once the supply has been reinstated," she said.

The repairs were expected to be completed by 22:00 on Tuesday.

"Once the repairs have been completed, the water system in this vicinity will be flushed," Limberg said.

Residents were also advised to let their water run for a few minutes should they experience any discolouration after the supply was restored.

