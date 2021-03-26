PICS | Cat survives miraculously after swallowing sharp needle

Curiosity almost cost a playful cat from Hanover Park his life when he accidentally swallowed a very sharp sewing needle.

Curiosity almost cost a playful Hanover Park cat called Sox, his life when he accidentally swallowed a very sharp sewing needle.

His owner, Lorraine Vorsatz, said she noticed Sox playing with the needle and thread last weekend, but when she tried to pull the thread out of his mouth it was already too late.

Vorsatz waited until the next day, too see if he would pass it out, but he didn't. She then took him to the Animal Welfare Shelter on Sunday.

According to Animal Welfare SA it is not an unusual occurrence since cats are particularly fond of playing with foreign objects like ear plugs and needles.



Cats appear to be drawn to the smell of ear wax and reportedly enjoy chewing on thin metallic objects that should never be left lying around.

Allan Perrins Head of Communications, Resource Development and Fundraising for the Animal Welfare Society SA said: “Sox miraculously suffered no complications and there was no blood in his stools that would have signalled some internal injury."

He needed multiple x-rays, painkillers, antibiotics and both he and his litter tray required around the clock monitoring.”

"Much to the relief of everyone our the cat ward orderly found the needle in his litter tray. He managed to fish it out from below a little mound of stools that Sox had carefully tried to hide with pieces of cat litter as though he was saying 'good riddance' to the offending object," said Perrins.



Vorsatz describes Sox as a very loveable, playful cat who loves to sleep at her feet or next to her. Sox was discharged on Thursday much to his owner’s relief: “I am feeling much better and prayed that he would come back safely,” said Vorsatz.