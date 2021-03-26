20m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Cat survives miraculously after swallowing sharp needle

Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sox was saved after swallowing a needle.
Sox was saved after swallowing a needle.
Supplied
  • Curiosity almost cost a playful cat from Hanover Park his life when he accidentally swallowed a very sharp sewing needle.
  • Owner, Lorraine Vorsatz said she noticed Sox playing with the needle and thread, but when she tried to pull the thread out of his mouth it was already too late.
  • Sox was treated at the Animal Welfare Shelter and has been given a clean bill of health. 

Curiosity almost cost a playful Hanover Park cat called Sox, his life when he accidentally swallowed a very sharp sewing needle.

His owner, Lorraine Vorsatz, said she noticed Sox playing with the needle and thread last weekend, but when she tried to pull the thread out of his mouth it was already too late.

Vorsatz waited until the next day, too see if he would pass it out, but he didn't. She then took him to the Animal Welfare Shelter on Sunday.

Sox the playful kitten from Hanover Park
Sox the playful kitten from Hanover Park.

According to Animal Welfare SA it is not an unusual occurrence since cats are particularly fond of playing with foreign objects like ear plugs and needles.

Cats appear to be drawn to the smell of ear wax and reportedly enjoy chewing on thin metallic objects that should never be left lying around.

Allan Perrins Head of Communications, Resource Development and Fundraising for the Animal Welfare Society SA said: “Sox miraculously suffered no complications and there was no blood in his stools that would have signalled some internal injury."

He needed multiple x-rays, painkillers, antibiotics and both he and his litter tray required around the clock monitoring.”    

An x-ray of Sox with the sewing needle lodged with
An x-ray of Sox with the sewing needle lodged within him.

"Much to the relief of everyone our the cat ward orderly found the needle in his litter tray. He managed to fish it out from below a little mound of stools that Sox had carefully tried to hide with pieces of cat litter as though he was saying 'good riddance' to the offending object," said Perrins.

Vorsatz  describes Sox as a very loveable, playful cat who loves to sleep at her feet or next to her. Sox was discharged on Thursday much to his owner’s relief: “I am feeling much better and prayed that he would come back safely,” said Vorsatz.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towngreen
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2262 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 700 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.00
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.68
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.6)
Gold
1,733.30
(+0.4)
Silver
25.03
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,179.00
(+2.5)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,683.50
(+2.7)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo