PICS | City of Cape Town commemorates those who have died in the line of duty and of Covid-19

Lisalee Solomons
The City of Cape Town held its annual Remembrance Day service at the Civic Centre in honour of fallen staff members across the enforcement and emergency services.
  • The City of Cape Town held its annual Remembrance Day on Saturday.
  • Since 1907, 36 staff members died in the line of duty, while 26 succumbed to Covid-19 in the past two years. 
  • Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has commended the brave women and men who go out daily to serve the province. 

The City of Cape Town held its annual Remembrance Day service at the Civic Centre on Saturday in honour of fallen enforcement and emergency service staff.

Since 1907, 36 staff members had died in the line of duty, while in the past two years, 26 succumbed to Covid-19.

According to the city, the inaugural event was first hosted in 2017, when the Safety and Security Directorate’s memorial wall at the Cape Town Civic Centre was first unveiled.

The memorial features five silhouettes representing the directorate's departments: Metro police, traffic services, law enforcement, the fire and rescue service, and disaster risk management, along with a list of names of those in whose memory it had been erected.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was in attendance, commended the brave women and men who went out daily to serve the country while putting their lives at risk.

"Every day, the courageous women and men of the City of Cape Town’s Metro police department, law enforcement, traffic services and fire services put on their uniforms and badges and go out to protect us and our communities in every part of the city. We know that sometimes their duty calls on them to place themselves in harm’s way and pay a solemn tribute to those who have given their lives in service of the residents of Cape Town,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said thousands of staff members devote themselves to the safety of others, day after day, often under very difficult circumstances.

READ | In Africa, you can live in a healthy state up to the age of 56 - WHO report

"The service members we have lost in the line of duty bears testament to the risks our staff face and take in the interest of public safety. The installation of the memorial wall and the annual remembrance service are tokens of our deep appreciation for the men and women who don the uniform, in spite of the risks, and to ensure we never forget the sacrifices made by those who died in service of Cape Town."


Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said there were still family members who were struggling with the loss of their loved ones who had died in the line of duty.

"We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their commitment and dedication. To their loved ones, and to us as colleagues, many of whom are still struggling with the loss, I want to ask that we keep honouring their legacy," said Smith.

The City’s mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith(corr) said there are still family members struggling with the loss of loved ones who died in the line of duty.



