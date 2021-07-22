PICS | Clean start: Ex-offenders, parolees and probationers clean up KZN after unrest

Those who were "once on the wrong side of the law" took to the streets of Pietermaritzburg on Thursday to clean up the mess following the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa led ex-offenders, parolees and probationers in a clean-up campaign after the violence and looting in the City of Msunduzi.

This follows over a week of unrest, which raged in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the National Prosecuting Authority would consider charging the instigators with crimes, such as high treason, and the looters, who were found to be part of organised syndicates, with racketeering.

One ex-offender, who did his bit for the campaign, said he wanted to "contribute to economic recovery in the province". He took part in the clean-up, so that "economic activities can resume and people can get back to their jobs".

He urged people not to discriminate against ex-offenders and "allow them to contribute positively to society".

The department and the municipality already has an agreement whereby inmates clean up public spaces, remove solid waste, cut grass and clear bushes in the area.

The mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said this would "further improve reintegration of released inmates back into society as people will see the good work that they continue to do".

