PICS | Covid-19: Teachers get their jab at Joburg site

150 teachers had been vaccinated at Wendywood site by 11:40 am on Wednesday.

Staff recorded a smooth process so far with no adverse events.

Vaccinations of teachers began on Wednesday morning.

The site opened its doors at 8:30 am on Wednesday as teachers begin receiving vaccinations as part of the national rollout. A manager at this site told News24 that vaccinations had been proceeding smoothly without glitches.

"We have enough supply, and we have not seen any adverse event so far.

"We hope that we can vaccinate up to 300 teachers per day. They are registered; we just wait for them to come and get their jab," she explained.

The site was administering the Johnson & Johnson jab, which only required a single dose.



News24 earlier reported that the Department of Basic Education had set out to vaccinate its 582 000 teachers and school personnel within 10 working days.

"For the next two weeks, we make the clarion call to our school communities to 'drop all and vaccinate!'. In order for us to successfully complete this programme, we will need to keep schools open.

"Any disruptions would be undesirable. We need to work extremely hard and around the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible in our sector. Vaccinating does not mean that we need to stop adhering to the non-pharmaceutical health and safety protocols," Minister Angie Motshekga previously said.



News24 visited a school earlier on Wednesday morning that was listed as a vaccination site.

The management explained that it was not a vaccination site, to their surprise. They did not have any knowledge as to what motivated this change of events.



News24 approached the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) for comment.

"We do not use schools any longer because we do not want to disrupt schooling," the department said.