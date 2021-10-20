1h ago

PICS | Covid-19: Western Cape health department launches Vaxi Taxi vaccination drive

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A Vaxi Taxi pop-up vaccination site.
A Vaxi Taxi pop-up vaccination site.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The Western Cape health department has launched its Vaxi Taxi Covid-19 vaccination campaign.
  • According to the department, the initiative is aimed at combatting societal disparities and serving residents.
  • Since the launch of Vaxi Taxi, 1 042 vaccine jabs have been administered.

In a bid to get more people in the Western Cape vaccinated against Covid-19, the provincial health department has launched its Vaxi Taxi mobile vaccination drive.

The department said the pop-up initiative was aimed at combatting societal disparities and serving residents.

According to the department, each Vaxi Taxi mobile site consists of two ambulances – one is used as a primary vaccination section and the other as a secondary vaccination and resuscitation section.

Each site also contains a gazebo and tarpaulin, used as an observation area, and an administration section for registrations and essential paperwork.

Inside of ambulance at Vaxi Taxi pop-up site
The Western Cape health department said since its launch on 4 September, 1 042 Covid-19 vaccine jabs have been administered at Vaxi Taxi sites.
vaccination drive
The Vaxi Taxi pop-up initiative aims to combat societal disparities and serve community members.
Supplied Supplied

"Since its launch on 4 September, 1 042 [vaccine jabs] have already been administered as a result of the community initiative," the department said.

The department's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) director Dr Shaheem de Vries said they were "honoured" to work alongside the rest of their colleagues in the health sector in taking the vaccination campaign to the streets.

"We see this as an important opportunity to build stronger relationships with our communities and, in so doing, help keep one another safe," he added.

De Vries said he was thrilled about the opportunity to team up with the Department of Education and corporate partners.

"We look forward to providing more opportunities for vaccinations in communities in the province," said De Vries.

EMS spokesperson Deanna February said each team member underwent thorough training.

SA's Covid vaccine drive - 5 problems and solutions from rural South Africa

"The EMS Vaxi Taxi programme started when the volunteers and officials administered vaccinations at community soup kitchens, markets and whilst conducting home visits in various communities," February added.

Since early October, the team has partnered with the Department of Education by vaccinating matriculants at schools in the province.

"Many matriculants have not been vaccinated yet, and bridging the gap has become a priority to the team since the matric exams are fast approaching," February added.

A Vaxi Taxi pop-up vaccination site
A Vaxi Taxi pop-up vaccination site in the Western Cape.
Supplied Supplied
EMS director Dr Shaheem De Vries
EMS director Dr Shaheem De Vries said they are ‘honoured’ to work alongside health colleagues in taking the vaccine campaign to the streets.
Supplied Supplied

Corporates have also partnered with EMS to ensure that employees are provided with the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"Amid the busyness of life, a team being sent to one's workplace is ideal since not everyone can make it to a vaccination site during working hours or when there are important errands to run over the weekend," said the department.

EMS said all precautions and mandatory processes were being followed at vaccination sites.

The department said:

Cold chain vaccines are drawn up and kept in cool boxes, and proper storage is provided. Temperature control and monitoring, meticulous vaccine preparation and record-keeping [were also provided].

Project leader Wayne Philander said they have been working with community partners to identify vaccination sites in an attempt to reach every corner of the Western Cape.

"The goal is to serve communities and ensure that it reaches as many individuals as possible, whether it be at their workplaces and educational institutions, or meeting people where they are," Philander added.

