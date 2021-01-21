PICS | Crews from 7 fire stations battle fire on Rondebosch Common in Cape Town

Firefighters from seven different fire stations and two sets of seasonal firefighters have been called to assist in containing a vegetation fire in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

According to the City's Fire and Rescue Services, the Salt River fire crew were alerted to the vegetation fire just off Park Road, an area known as the Rondebsoch Common at about 12:22 on Thursday.

"Upon arrival, the officer in charge assessed the extent of the fire and requested additional resources," said the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Supplied Jermaine Carelse

Thick billowing smoke was seen sweeping across the roads next to the common, limiting visibility for motorists.

No property was inn danger.

The fire was subsequently extinguished at 17:00.