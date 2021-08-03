10m ago

PICS | 'Cult killings' fears as police hunt for Cape Town's ‘serial cat killer’

Lisalee Solomons
  • The police have launched a manhunt for Manenberg's 'serial cat killer' as close to 30 cats have been found dead and dumped in residential properties over the past few days. 
  • AWS is offering a reward of R5 000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the culprits.
  • Resident Shameka Dollie said three of her cats have been killed in the last few days.

Editor's note: That article contains images that might affect sensitive readers.

The SAPS has launched a manhunt for the so-called Manenberg "serial cat killer" as close to 30 cats have already been found dead and dumped on residents' properties in recent weeks.

Manenberg Station commander Brigadier Sanele Zama said the cats are being cut open with a sharp object, disemboweled, with the heart and intestines of the animals being removed.

Zama said they suspect the cat killings could be linked to illegal dog-fighting.

"We suspect that these killings are a result of Pitbull dogfighting because the more the dog gets blood from a cat the more aggressive, they become," he added.

SAPS added that the killings could also be a result of youngsters partaking in cat cult killings.

An AWS worker cradles a dead cat.

Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) spokesperson Allan Perrins added that to date 27 cats have been found in "horrific" states and said they are expecting the numbers to increase.

"This is unacceptable. Whoever is committing these horrendous crimes has scared many animal lovers," he added.

AWS has offered an reward of R5 000 for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the culprits. 

"In the meantime, we have exhumed the bodies of three cats and collected two fresh kills and sent them off to the State Veterinary Pathologist at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture for a comprehensive and independent post-mortem the results of which will help guide the investigating team and provide valuable forensic evidence," added AWS.

AWS collecting dead cats in Manenberg from residents.
Concerned resident Abdul-Karriem Adams said his cat Ginger has been missing for a few days now and he is very concerned that his cat might be the next one to fall victim to the killer or killers.

"I am very sad when I get notified by residents about cats being found mutilated. When I go to the scene, I am relieved when it's not my cat. It makes me happy because there is still hope my cat is somewhere out there and safe," he added. 

Shameka Dollie, 48, said she's had three of her cats killed in the last few days and is questioning the mentality of the perpatrators.

"If they can slaughter innocent cats like this then what else are these monsters capable of doing. This is not right, it makes me mad these killers are still roaming the streets," she added.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that an animal cruelty case was opened at Manenberg SAPS for further investigation on Monday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Manenberg SAPS at (021) 699 9400 or the police's Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.   

"Until then we urge all affected pet owners to please keep their cats indoors at night and to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour," AWS said.

