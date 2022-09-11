1h ago

add bookmark

SEE | Dam wall collapses in Free State, 3 bodies recovered, 40 hospitalised

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The remains of three people were recovered - and 40 others were hospitalised after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein.
  • The dam belongs to a mining company.
  • Electricity supply was lost and local cellphone towers were damaged.

Three bodies were recovered as search and rescue efforts continue after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein on Sunday morning.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, who is expected in the mining town later on Sunday, said 35 people had been taken to the local Diamant Hospital.

Among the injured was a pregnant woman, and there were four people who sustained fractured limbs.

Five others were transported to the Albert Nzula Hospital in Trompsburg.

Homes and vehicles were swept away when the dam collapsed.

The dam, belonging to a mining company, burst its
The dam, belonging to a mining company, burst its walls on Sunday morning. (Supplied, Gift of the Givers)

"The premier, through her provincial government, this morning activated the Disaster Management Teams and the Joint Operation Centre to determine the extent of the disaster," said Ntombela's spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi.

"Officials from the [Emergency Medical Services] College have also been deployed to assist."

Eskom reported that it had lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein, while four Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop feeder, three customers on the Pompie-Rietkuil feeder and the Jagersfontein Mine were without power.

Humanitarian organisations were assessing how many
Humanitarian organisations were assessing how many people were affected as well as what assistance they require. (Supplied, Gift of the Givers)

"Eskom's Rietkuil Substation was also engulfed by the mud, resulting in a total loss of bulk supply to Centlec. Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and the inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage," Eskom said in a statement.

"Since Eskom's telecommunication system is also affected by the flood, the impact on surrounding networks is still unclear."

It urged residents to treat all electrical lines, sockets and appliances as live and dangerous.

Social development district offices were evacuating people in the affected areas to nearby farms, while humanitarian organisations were assessing how many people were affected.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said the Charlesville area appeared to be most affected by the sludge.

A local church has opened its doors after homes we
A local church has opened its doors after homes were severely damaged. (Supplied, Gift of the Givers)

"Houses, personal belongings and many sheep have been washed away, three bodies have been discovered and community members are missing. The cellphone towers have been damaged, affecting communication, there is no electricity and not a drop of drinkable water. Some of the roads have been cut off," Sooliman said.

A local church opened its doors to those affected, to offer shelter and accommodation.

"Immediate requirements include bottled water, bulk food for cooking, blankets, mattresses, clothing, hygiene items, sanitary pads and diapers. Fodder for sheep will also be required."

Homes and vehicles were swept away following the d
Homes and vehicles were swept away following the disaster. (Supplied, Gift of the Givers)

The humanitarian organisation's teams were packing supplies in Bethlehem, Graaff-Reinet, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The first delivery was expected in Jagersfontein later on Sunday.

Arrangements will also be made to provide sheep with fodder.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomfree statejagersfontein
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6610 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 604 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
26% - 2483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo