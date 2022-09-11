SEE | Dam wall collapses in Free State, 3 bodies recovered, 40 hospitalised





The remains of three people were recovered - and 40 others were hospitalised after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein.

The dam belongs to a mining company.

Electricity supply was lost and local cellphone towers were damaged.

Three bodies were recovered as search and rescue efforts continue after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein on Sunday morning.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, who is expected in the mining town later on Sunday, said 35 people had been taken to the local Diamant Hospital.

Among the injured was a pregnant woman, and there were four people who sustained fractured limbs.

Five others were transported to the Albert Nzula Hospital in Trompsburg.

Homes and vehicles were swept away when the dam collapsed.

"The premier, through her provincial government, this morning activated the Disaster Management Teams and the Joint Operation Centre to determine the extent of the disaster," said Ntombela's spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi.

"Officials from the [Emergency Medical Services] College have also been deployed to assist."

Eskom reported that it had lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein, while four Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop feeder, three customers on the Pompie-Rietkuil feeder and the Jagersfontein Mine were without power.

"Eskom's Rietkuil Substation was also engulfed by the mud, resulting in a total loss of bulk supply to Centlec. Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and the inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage," Eskom said in a statement.

"Since Eskom's telecommunication system is also affected by the flood, the impact on surrounding networks is still unclear."

It urged residents to treat all electrical lines, sockets and appliances as live and dangerous.

Social development district offices were evacuating people in the affected areas to nearby farms, while humanitarian organisations were assessing how many people were affected.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said the Charlesville area appeared to be most affected by the sludge.

"Houses, personal belongings and many sheep have been washed away, three bodies have been discovered and community members are missing. The cellphone towers have been damaged, affecting communication, there is no electricity and not a drop of drinkable water. Some of the roads have been cut off," Sooliman said.

A local church opened its doors to those affected, to offer shelter and accommodation.

"Immediate requirements include bottled water, bulk food for cooking, blankets, mattresses, clothing, hygiene items, sanitary pads and diapers. Fodder for sheep will also be required."

The humanitarian organisation's teams were packing supplies in Bethlehem, Graaff-Reinet, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The first delivery was expected in Jagersfontein later on Sunday.

Arrangements will also be made to provide sheep with fodder.



