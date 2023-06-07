PICS | Do you know this man? Hawks want to question him in connection with Mpumalanga CIT heist

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are seeking assistance in finding at least six armed robbers who staged a cash-in-transit robbery in Mhala on 17 May.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that on the day in question, a security cash van was ambushed while driving on New Forest Main Road in Mhala.

"It is reported that a white Audi sedan came from behind and the occupants started shooting at the security vehicle tyres as well as [the] cabin.

"The vehicle was forced to a halt and six suspects armed with assault rifles, wearing balaclavas and gloves, forced the driver and crew out of the cabin," said Mogale.

Supplied hawks

Mogale said the suspects robbed one of the security guards of his firearm and cellphone.

"They forced the guards to hide as they blasted the cash van. The suspects then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash," said Mogale.

The Hawks have since released a picture of a man they believe could help with the investigation.

Mogale said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man is urged to contact the Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation's D/W/O Elbert de Lange at 071 481 2815, SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.