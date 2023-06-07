3m ago

Share

PICS | Do you know this man? Hawks want to question him in connection with Mpumalanga CIT heist

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist.
One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist.
Hawks

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are seeking assistance in finding at least six armed robbers who staged a cash-in-transit robbery in Mhala on 17 May.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that on the day in question, a security cash van was ambushed while driving on New Forest Main Road in Mhala.

"It is reported that a white Audi sedan came from behind and the occupants started shooting at the security vehicle tyres as well as [the] cabin.

"The vehicle was forced to a halt and six suspects armed with assault rifles, wearing balaclavas and gloves, forced the driver and crew out of the cabin," said Mogale.

One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist.
One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist.
One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-
One of the suspects involved in a Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist.
Supplied hawks

Mogale said the suspects robbed one of the security guards of his firearm and cellphone.

"They forced the guards to hide as they blasted the cash van. The suspects then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash," said Mogale.

READ | Limpopo police hunt down cash-in-transit robbers who shot guard in Thohoyandou

The Hawks have since released a picture of a man they believe could help with the investigation.

Mogale said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man is urged to contact the Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation's D/W/O Elbert de Lange at 071 481 2815, SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapshawksmbombelampumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 849 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1139 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

1h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

20m ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,034.66
-0.5%
Palladium
1,408.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,959.62
-0.2%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,749
+0.2%
All Share
77,028
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,747
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,757
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,309
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo