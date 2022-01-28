PICS | Dog, security guard rescued from Boksburg dam in massive operation

A dog has been rescued from a Boksburg dam by a rescue crew.

A dog has been rescued from a dam on the East Rand in a massive operation between rescue teams and the local community.

The dog was spotted struggling among water hyacinth at Witfield Dam in Boksburg on Friday morning. The incident was reported on a residents' social media group.

Boksburg SPCA manager Vicky Finnemore said they had received the call about a dog drowning in the dam at around 09:00.

"The dog was entwined in the hyacinth," she added.

Security guards from FRS Security responded and entered the dam to try to rescue the dog, but during their attempt the dog slipped under the hyacinth and couldn't be found, said FRS director Dennis Nance-Kivell.

The dog was spotted again shortly afterward, and a FRS security guard entered the dam on a boogie board. He reached the dog but wasn't able to return to shore due to fatigue.

Meanwhile, police and paramedics launched a rescue operation to get both safely to land, with the help of residents.

At the time of publication, police said they had no record of the rescue.

"He held onto the dog until the rescue crew was able to get them both out," said Nance-Kivell.

In a two-hour operation, rescue crews managed to enter the dam and bring both to safety.

The dog has been assessed by a vet and is in the care of the SPCA.

As yet, no one has come forward to claim it, said Finnemore.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, confirmed that paramedics had been on the scene to treat the security guard, who had been in the water for at least an hour.

Nance-Kivell said the security guard was being treated for hypothermia but appeared to be on the mend.

"There were lots of residents who helped with the rescue mission. It was a team effort," he added.

