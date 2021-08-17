PICS: Driver killed, two injured after trucks collide, tumble down embankment in Harrismith

A driver has been killed and two others injured after two trucks collided and left the road in Harrismith on Tuesday.

The trucks crashed on the N3 Lala Nathi just before Montrose.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found "two heavy goods vehicles had collided at high impact, before leaving the roadway and coming to a rest down an embankment", said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

The driver of one of the trucks was declared dead on arrival, while the driver and passenger of the other truck were taken to hospital.





The police did not respond to News24's questions by the time of publication.

Comment will be added once received.

