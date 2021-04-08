PICS | Durban police hunt 2 men who escaped from court's holding cells

Police have launched a search for two murder suspects, who escaped from the Durban High Court on 26 March 2021.

Mboniseni Shozi, 40, and Thobani Shozi, 26, escaped after appearing in court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the court adjourned for lunch at 14:00 and the two accused were taken to the holding cells.

"When the two female court officers went to fetch the suspects after lunch, they overpowered them, snatched the keys, and ran away," Mbele said.

The escapees face five counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They committed the crimes in Mariannhill in October 2017.



"The court issued a warrant of arrest for both escapees," said Mbele.

Members of the public are advised not to attempt to apprehend the pair, but to contact the police.



Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Mhlongo on 084 089 2407 or Sergeant Mzimela on 082 458 5297 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.