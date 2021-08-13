PICS | Dustings of light snow fall over KwaZulu-Natal

According to the South African Weather Service, light snow is expected to make landfall on Van Reenen's Pass later on Friday.

KZN authorities were on standby.



Eskom warned is experiencing electricity supply interruptions in certain parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Parts of the country are in for some chilly weather this weekend and some may have to haul out their blankets and boots.



According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), light snow is expected on Van Reenen's Pass later on Friday.



"We are not expecting such thick snow in that area; it should be light snow," SAWS forecaster Lulama Thema said.

READ | As cold front hits SA, Eskom warns of power disruptions

She added that moderate snow was expected in Giant's Castle.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said that no major cases were reported on Van Reenen's Pass.

Supplied

"All our teams have been alerted and are on standby for any possible road block that might occur as a result of snow," Mzila added.



On Thursday, the department warned that disruptive snow would cause the closure of all mountain passes, widespread loss of crops and livestock as well as major traffic disruptions on main roads and highways.

09h33 13/08 #N3Weather: Misty and drizzling along #VanReenenPass. Please keep a safe following distance. #HeadLightsOn. Please drive carefully and take care. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Eskom warned that it was experiencing electricity supply interruptions in certain parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape due to inclement weather.

Supplied

"Unfortunately, the severe weather conditions can affect electricity restoration time. However, Eskom technicians are attending to the faults and will restore supply as soon as possible."



Eskom urged affected customers to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time.