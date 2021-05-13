PICS | Eastern Cape cop nabbed for allegedly using state vehicle to escort dagga convoy

The Eastern Cape Anti-Corruption Team arrested a police officer.

The officer is accused of using a state vehicle to escort alleged dagga dealers.

The value of the confiscated dagga is estimated at R130 000.

Three people, including a police officer, were arrested in Makhwaleni Village, near the Eastern Cape town of Lusikisiki, for dealing in dagga.

The Eastern Cape Anti-Corruption Team, together with Crime Intelligence and the Tactical Response Team, conducted a pre-dawn operation on Thursday, which resulted in the arrests.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said the suspects allegedly transported dagga between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, and also as far as KwaZulu-Natal.

They are accused of paying the police officer, who used a state vehicle, to escort them out of Lusikisiki in order to evade arrest.

"It is also alleged that, when dealers had buyers in the area, they would call the police, who got paid for escort services rendered. In some instances, the police officer would confiscate dagga from the public's general members and sell the same dagga to dealers for a profit.

"Police are still looking for the fourth female suspect, who is believed to be on the run.

"During the operation, a bulk of dagga and dagga seeds were confiscated. The value of the confiscated dagga is estimated at R130 000."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga vowed to rid the police service of corrupt elements within its ranks.

"The police is an organisation of professionals. Those who engage in corrupt activities do not belong to the police, and the law must flush them out of the system."

The arrested suspects, aged between 37 and 48, will appear in Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption, extortion, possession and dealing in dagga.