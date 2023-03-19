38m ago

Share

PICS | EFF shutdown: 'Not in our city' - thousands more tyres removed around Cape Town

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Strandfontien residents reported sites of tyres in the area.
Strandfontien residents reported sites of tyres in the area.
Supplied
  • Thousands of tyres were removed around Cape Town over the weekend.
  • Neighbourhood watch groups reported that tyres were placed strategically in their areas.
  • Police have called on members to refrain from criminality.

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement members this weekend removed more than 2 000 tyres placed around Cape Town - allegedly ahead of the EFF's planned countrywide shutdown on Monday.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a steady collection of tyres continued to be made over the weekend in areas such as Scottsdene, Swartklip Road in Mitchells Plain, and the N1 intersection at the M5.

"Officers will continue to patrol areas where the tyres are being placed, and they [tyres] will be removed," added Dyason. 

He said more than 100 tyres were picked up in Masiphumelele on Saturday and that some of the tyres collected around the city would be offloaded at nearby transfer stations around the city. 

READ | DA's urgent application to halt EFF shutdown dismissed, but court interdicts any violence

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said in a Facebook post, that neighbourhood watches and private security companies have joined the hunt for the tyres.

"Not in our City. Under the court interdict now obtained and within the context, even the placement of such tyres can now be considered incitement. Any person found to be transporting and 'dumping' such tyres is considered to be in contempt of court and must be arrested," Smith added. 

Smith also stated that any vehicle used in the transport of such tyres will be considered as being used in such commission of the crime and will likewise be impounded.

"The massive community involvement and support around the prevention of such criminal acts associated to the shutdown is in a sense, ironically heartwarming. It demonstrates what is truly possible when we all take a moment to come together, to unite under a single cause. From here, the possibilities truly are endless. Not in our City. Not in Cape Town," Smith added. 

tyres
Thousands more tyres were removed at the weekend by law enforcement.
Cape Town
More than 100 tyres picked up on the first entrance of Masiphumelele in Fishhoek on Saturday evening.
cape town
Tyres being are offloaded at a local transfer station.
cape town
Tyres are being removed ahead of Monday's planned EFF shutdown.
cape town
Thousands of tyres were collected by law enforcement across Cape Town over the weekend.

The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum's Sandy Schuter said several residents had raised concerns about a group of EFF members wearing their distinctive red berets on Baden Powell Drive.

"A man [was] walking a wheelie bin with tyres in. Resident also reported the red-berets who were casually standing next to roads, and saw the SAPS truck, several vans, and a number of officers loading tyres onto the police truck. Baden Powell Drive is a hotspot for burning tyres and debris to disrupt traffic and destroy the road infrastructure," Schuter said.

Western Cape EFF spokesperson Wandile Kasibe previously told News24 that the tyres were not placed around the city by members of the party. 

"We have no knowledge of this at all. There is no proof that the tyres belonged to the EFF. What if those tyres are being sold by people wanting to make money? The tyres are not red and not branded with the EFF name, so there is no way our people placed those tyres around Cape Town," said Kasibe.

A Bothasig neighbourhood watch group also took to social media to showcase the huge pile of tyres that was left in the area at the weekend. 

"We will not be deterred by thuggery - law and order will rule the day, and democracy will hold," the group said on a social media post.

Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said community members should refrain from involving themselves in criminal activities and lawlessness during protests.

"Their right to protest is respected, provided it is within the parameters of the law. Lawlessness will be not tolerated, and those found guilty will face the full might of the law," Sukwana added.

The EFF have been approached for updated commentary and their comment will be added once received.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effwestern capecape towneff shutdownprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 585 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
9% - 186 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 852 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
22.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
975.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,419.42
0.0%
Gold
1,989.32
0.0%
Silver
22.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
-0.7%
All Share
72,528
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,889
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,049
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,107
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo