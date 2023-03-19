PICS | EFF shutdown: 'Not in our city' - thousands more tyres removed around Cape Town

Thousands of tyres were removed around Cape Town over the weekend.

Neighbourhood watch groups reported that tyres were placed strategically in their areas.

Police have called on members to refrain from criminality.

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement members this weekend removed more than 2 000 tyres placed around Cape Town - allegedly ahead of the EFF's planned countrywide shutdown on Monday.



Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a steady collection of tyres continued to be made over the weekend in areas such as Scottsdene, Swartklip Road in Mitchells Plain, and the N1 intersection at the M5.

"Officers will continue to patrol areas where the tyres are being placed, and they [tyres] will be removed," added Dyason.

He said more than 100 tyres were picked up in Masiphumelele on Saturday and that some of the tyres collected around the city would be offloaded at nearby transfer stations around the city.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said in a Facebook post, that neighbourhood watches and private security companies have joined the hunt for the tyres.

"Not in our City. Under the court interdict now obtained and within the context, even the placement of such tyres can now be considered incitement. Any person found to be transporting and 'dumping' such tyres is considered to be in contempt of court and must be arrested," Smith added.

Smith also stated that any vehicle used in the transport of such tyres will be considered as being used in such commission of the crime and will likewise be impounded.

"The massive community involvement and support around the prevention of such criminal acts associated to the shutdown is in a sense, ironically heartwarming. It demonstrates what is truly possible when we all take a moment to come together, to unite under a single cause. From here, the possibilities truly are endless. Not in our City. Not in Cape Town," Smith added.

The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum's Sandy Schuter said several residents had raised concerns about a group of EFF members wearing their distinctive red berets on Baden Powell Drive.

"A man [was] walking a wheelie bin with tyres in. Resident also reported the red-berets who were casually standing next to roads, and saw the SAPS truck, several vans, and a number of officers loading tyres onto the police truck. Baden Powell Drive is a hotspot for burning tyres and debris to disrupt traffic and destroy the road infrastructure," Schuter said.

Western Cape EFF spokesperson Wandile Kasibe previously told News24 that the tyres were not placed around the city by members of the party.

"We have no knowledge of this at all. There is no proof that the tyres belonged to the EFF. What if those tyres are being sold by people wanting to make money? The tyres are not red and not branded with the EFF name, so there is no way our people placed those tyres around Cape Town," said Kasibe.

A Bothasig neighbourhood watch group also took to social media to showcase the huge pile of tyres that was left in the area at the weekend.

"We will not be deterred by thuggery - law and order will rule the day, and democracy will hold," the group said on a social media post.

Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said community members should refrain from involving themselves in criminal activities and lawlessness during protests.

"Their right to protest is respected, provided it is within the parameters of the law. Lawlessness will be not tolerated, and those found guilty will face the full might of the law," Sukwana added.

The EFF have been approached for updated commentary and their comment will be added once received.



