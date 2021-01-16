PICS | Elderly Gauteng couple hoisted to safety by helicopter after being stranded due to flooding

An elderly Gauteng couple left stranded at their home due to flooding, were hoisted to safety by a helicopter.

"At 10:00 Saturday morning, Netcare 911 along with multiple other emergency services, responded to a flooding at Loch Vaal in Vanderbijlpark," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Saturday.

"Reports indicate that localised flooding had occurred after heavy rains over recent days," Herbst added.

Netcare 911 Netcare 911 Netcare 911 Netcare 911 Netcare 911

According to Netcare, emergency workers were unable to successfully move the elderly couple who had become stranded at their home.



"A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter was activated to hoist the couple to dry land where they were found to have sustained no injuries," Herbst concluded.