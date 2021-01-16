PICS | Elderly Gauteng couple hoisted to safety by helicopter after being stranded due to flooding

An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by helicopter.
An elderly Gauteng couple left stranded at their home due to flooding, were hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
"At 10:00 Saturday morning, Netcare 911 along with multiple other emergency services, responded to a flooding at Loch Vaal in Vanderbijlpark," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Saturday.
"Reports indicate that localised flooding had occurred after heavy rains over recent days," Herbst added.
An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
Netcare 911
An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
Netcare 911
An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
Netcare 911
An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
Netcare 911
An elderly couple has been hoisted to safety by a helicopter.
Netcare 911
According to Netcare, emergency workers were unable to successfully move the elderly couple who had become stranded at their home.
"A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter was activated to hoist the couple to dry land where they were found to have sustained no injuries," Herbst concluded.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.