38m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Elephant freed of tyre 'necklace' in North West reserve

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Animal control officers and support staff helped to remove a tyre from an elephant's neck.
Animal control officers and support staff helped to remove a tyre from an elephant's neck.
North West Dept of Economic Development, Environme
  • A young elephant in a North West reserve managed to get a tyre stuck over his head.
  • In a joint operation, the animal was tracked and darted to remove the tyre.
  • It took a few hours and the tyre was successfully removed.

A young male elephant's curiosity landed him in a pickle as he managed to get a tyre entangled over his head.

According to the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, its Directorate of Biodiversity Management received a call earlier this week from community members of Braklaagte/Lekubu about the elephant. The animal was spotted at the adjacent Rietfontein Game Ranch, north of Zeerust.

"Our problem animal control officers and support staff were dispatched urgently to try to find the elephant, so as to remove the tyre which undoubtedly was causing a lot of discomfort," the department said in a statement.

Under the current Covid-19 lockdown period, a number of operators are on standby for such operations, and veterinarian Dr Paul Bartels and helicopter pilot Tokkie Botes of Flying for Freedom SA were dispatched to the area. The team was assisted by rangers from the Madikwe Game Reserve, one of the parks to the north, and a coordinated effort was made with a ground and airborne team to find the elephant.

"The compromised elephant was found fairly easily based on the last reported sightings from the community. Once darted, it was ascertained that it was a teenage male, and the team worked quickly to remove the tyre that was probably impacting upon its feeding.

Done in a matter of hours

"The operation was done relatively quickly in a matter of hours, and it is thanks to efficient coordination of our own staff, those with specialist expertise and our airborne team, which waived its fees as this was a genuine conservation effort."

Elephants are a protected species under the Biodiversity Act's Threatened and Protected Species Regulations, and efforts such as these are to be made regarding their survival.

elephant
Animal control officers and support staff helped to remove a tyre from an elephant's neck.
elephant
Animal control officers and support staff helped to remove a tyre from an elephant's neck.
elephant
Animal control officers and support staff helped to remove a tyre from an elephant's neck.

This particular ranch has a small herd of free-ranging elephants that have surprisingly not ever been in conflict with neighbouring communities, and uniquely it is now community owned, the department said. The community wishes to see the benefits of having such species roaming their properties, such as tourism, the department added.

Picked up tyre out of curiosity

"Being such large animals, and given the small areas where they may reside does present challenges regarding their management. Small ranches being converted into reserves often have items of past usage by humans on them. Sometimes landowners use tyres in an anti-erosion capacity, such as placing them in eroded dongas, and we can assume this elephant may have picked one up out of curiosity, and the tyre spiralled down its trunk to its mouth area," the department added.

"We applaud community members in the area for noting the anomaly and reporting this to the department. This is what ultimately led to a successful operation carried out in a quick and efficient manner."

Related Links
Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says
Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants
South Africa has cut rhino poaching by half, says Creecy
Read more on:
environment conservation and tourismdepartment of economic developmentnorth westconservationelephantsanimals
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 4078 votes
No I would not
31% - 5022 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

5h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.72
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1942.90
(+0.07)
Silver
26.42
(+0.07)
Platinum
941.16
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
44.74
(-0.36)
Palladium
2104.73
(+0.41)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug 2020

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo