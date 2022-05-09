PICS | Emergency unit reopened at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The accident and emergency unit has been re-opened at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, while other parts are still being rehabilitated.

The City of Johannesburg has granted the hospital an official occupational health certificate to resume operations.

Other units of the hospital are set to be completed in 2023.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the reopening of the accident and emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Monday, but there will not be any walk-ins.

In 2021, some parts of the hospital were gutted by a fire.

Phaahla said 15 patients have been moved into the unit.

"At the current moment, there are 15 patients that have been transferred and there won't be any walk-in patients allowed in the accident and emergency unit; it will be only arranged transfers of patients."

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

He added other parts of the emergency unit remained out of bounds due to material that had not arrived.

"We thought the scan unit would be working but because some of the parts had to be imported, it has taken some time as other parts arrived this morning, only when it is fully functional, will they allow ambulances," Phaahla said.

The City of Johannesburg has granted the hospital an official occupational health certificate which permits the unit to operate.

The health department has been placed under a lot of pressure following request to urgently fix and reopen the hospital.

"The reality is that the hospital is functioning at around 70 to 85% capacity, there is still pressure as it's not at 100%, but we want to reaffirm that the rehabilitation needs to comply with all the precautionary requirements. The notion that the hospital is not functioning is not true," Phaahla said.

ALSO READ | Patients at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital affected by food supply problems, says DA

The rehabilitation of the unit, which cost R68 million, was made possible through the support of the Solidarity and Spire funds.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Phaahla stated the rehabilitation of the unit would place less pressure on Chris Hani Baragwanath and Helen Joseph hospitals.

Rehabilitation has been broken down into phases which will see other parts opening in 2023.

"The phase process will see Block 1, the obstetrics and gynaecology unit open in March 2023, followed by the Block 2, the paediatric area, which will be completed in July 2023, Block 3, which is the surgery area, will be completed in October 2023 and block blocks 4 and 5, which include the internal medicine department, will be completed in November 2023.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure the rehabilitation of the hospital is not extended any further. The time we have set and all the other timelines we intend to make sure we follow them so that by next year the entire hospital will be fully functional."

Phaahla said he hoped the hospital would be fully rehabilitated by December 2023.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

