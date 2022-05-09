35m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Emergency unit reopened at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressing the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressing the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The accident and emergency unit has been re-opened at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital,  while other parts are still being rehabilitated.
  • The City of Johannesburg has granted the hospital an official occupational health certificate to resume operations.
  • Other units of the hospital are set to be completed in 2023.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the reopening of the accident and emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Monday, but there will not be any walk-ins. 

In 2021, some parts of the hospital were gutted by a fire.

Phaahla said 15 patients have been moved into the unit.

"At the current moment, there are 15 patients that have been transferred and there won't be any walk-in patients allowed in the accident and emergency unit; it will be only arranged transfers of patients."

He added other parts of the emergency unit remained out of bounds due to material that had not arrived.
Joe Phaahla said the hospital is not ready to permit walk-ins in the emergency unit.
Dr Joe Phaahla
The hospital has been rerfubished with new beds, ventilators and other medical essentials.
Dr Joe Phaahla
Joe Phaahla said the transferring of patients began on 4 May 2022 with 15 patients transferred so far.

"We thought the scan unit would be working but because some of the parts had to be imported, it has taken some time as other parts arrived this morning, only when it is fully functional, will they allow ambulances," Phaahla said.

The City of Johannesburg has granted the hospital an official occupational health certificate which permits the unit to operate.

The health department has been placed under a lot of pressure following request to urgently fix and reopen the hospital.

"The reality is that the hospital is functioning at around 70 to 85% capacity, there is still pressure as it's not at 100%, but we want to reaffirm that the rehabilitation needs to comply with all the precautionary requirements. The notion that the hospital is not functioning is not true," Phaahla said.

ALSO READ | Patients at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital affected by food supply problems, says DA

The rehabilitation of the unit, which cost R68 million, was made possible through the support of the Solidarity and Spire funds.

Phaahla stated the rehabilitation of the unit would place less pressure on Chris Hani Baragwanath and Helen Joseph hospitals.
Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and Charlotte Maxeke hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi.
Joe Phaahla
The accident and emegenrcy unit at Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital has re-openned following lasy year's fire.
Dr Joe Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressing the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Rehabilitation has been broken down into phases which will see other parts opening in 2023.

"The phase process will see Block 1, the obstetrics and gynaecology unit open in March 2023, followed by the Block 2, the paediatric area, which will be completed in July 2023, Block 3, which is the surgery area, will be completed in October 2023 and block blocks 4 and 5, which include the internal medicine department, will be completed in November 2023.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure the rehabilitation of the hospital is not extended any further. The time we have set and all the other timelines we intend to make sure we follow them so that by next year the entire hospital will be fully functional."

Phaahla said he hoped the hospital would be fully rehabilitated by December 2023.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlotte maxeke academic hospitaljoe phaahlajohannesburggautenghealth
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10267 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.19
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,858.40
-1.3%
Silver
21.80
-2.5%
Palladium
2,076.50
+1.1%
Platinum
956.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,161
-1.8%
All Share
66,769
-1.8%
Resource 10
70,852
-2.7%
Industrial 25
73,541
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,143
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo