PICS | Emfuleni residents drown in garbage, as municipality claims it spends millions on waste removal

Alfonso Nqunjana
Children in Evaton are seen disposing of trash between the Rivers of Living Water Church and the main road.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng claims it spent R39 million over the past five years on removing illegal dumping sites in the area.
  • The municipality says it spends R2.3 million a month on waste removal.
  • However, residents are drowning in rubbish and say they only see a garbage truck two or three times a year.

The Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng says it spends on average R2.3 million a month on waste removal but most public spaces in the area, including roads, have turned into illegal dumping sites.

Residents of Evaton, Beverly Hills and Sebokeng said they only see a municipal garbage truck two or three times a year. They have resorted to dumping their garbage in open areas, which has created dozens of illegal dumping sites.

When News24 visited the area, residents were disposing of their garbage in open areas, some of which turned into a spot for the homeless.

In a response to a question posed by the DA in the Gauteng legislature in March, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said, on average, R2 million was spent each month on refuse removal, excluding the cleaning of illegal dumping areas.

Maile said R39 million had been spent on removing illegal dumping sites in the past five years.

An individual digs through the pile behind Evagold Plaza in Evaton.

However, an Emfuleni resident told News24 that illegal dumping was spreading at an alarming level and created serious health risks and pest control problems.

John Hlongwane, who runs an NPO community garden that has recruited elderly residents to make ends meet, said his main concern was the rats that were ravaging the garden.

"Rats are a big problem as they dig big holes and head straight to the garden to eat my vegetables. I tried using rat poison, but it is pointless because there are hundreds of them.

"Some of the old women I worked with have left, as it became pointless at times as we have no government support," Hlongwane said.

He also detailed how municipal workers sent to clean illegal dumping sites would often do half the job.

"They would tell us they are out of diesel, and they can't continue to work. It doesn't make any sense. What do they expect us to do when they leave the garbage just like that?" asked Hlongwane.

While many residential walls have the words "No dumping" painted on them, garbage is found in almost every corner, including churches.

Hlongwane said his garden has been tormented by rats and he has tried plenty of things to get prevent this.
John Hlongwane engaging with a worker at his community garden during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.
emfuleni
A soccer field wall has the words “No dumping “ painted on after residents started dumping in that area.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

An employee of the Emfuleni Municipality spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity and said the municipality used one or two trucks.

They said:

We have employees who are chasing to work overtime. You would see a truck full of 40 employees saying they are going to work, which is not the case as the situation is worsening.

In its question to Maile in the legislature, the DA also asked about the availability of waste trucks. Maile responded that only three Emfuleni compactor trucks were available, along with two Emfuleni tipper trucks.

"Eight [trucks] are hired from contractors as and when required," he said.

Residents said they tried using their bakkies to collect garbage and dispose of it at designated dumping sites, but this was not successful as they did not have the required licence to do so.

Emfuleni
Garbage is being used to cover up broken sewerage pipes.
emfuleni
Sports grounds are not spared as they have also turned into a space where people can throw garbage.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
emfuleni
Prudence Hlanyane, a DA councillor in Vereeniging, told News24 residents were lucky if a truck came once a month.

Hlanyane said:

During public meetings, the municipality says they will start coming every two weeks, which has never happened, and people are billed on their taxes for a weekly collection.

"If it is not a broken truck, it is missing [equipment], and people have resorted to dumping their own rubbish in these areas," Hlanyane said.

Roads in the area are also in shambles and residents have resorted to using garbage to cover broken sewerage pipes. That, in turn, has led to a chaotic mix of sewage and garbage in the area.

Due to the lack of refuse collection, it has became a norm for residents to resort to throwing litter in public areas.
Children pull a trolley filled with garbage as they head to a sports field to dispose of it.
Children pull a trolley filled with garbage as they head to a sports field to dispose of it.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
Plastics and paper blown by the wind lie all over a park in Beverly Hills.
"Even cars need to move away from the road as the garbage is now flooding the road, and families who live near corners are living a nightmare, as it is leading to a lot of social and health [problems]," Hlanyane said.

News24 tried to contact nine of the sub-contractors listed by the Emfuleni Municipality. Either their telephone lines were not working or they were unavailable.

Bokana Construction and Projects, which is a listed sub-contractor, replied to News24's call, and the owner said he would respond to questions in due time. However, he never did.

Emfuleni Municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said the municipality's revenue was not sufficient and that law enforcement officers had been deployed to tackle illegal dumping.

"The revenue collected by the municipality is inadequate to sustain the spectrum of services rendered by the municipality.

"Law enforcement has been implemented and a communication established through ward councillors to avoid hazard dumping of waste in their wards (sic)," Sangweni said.

Sangweni added:

In a day, the team removes more than one hotspot, and due to limited resources, they [can't be] directed to other areas. In some areas, they clean, and the next day some people dump waste again.

Although residents said they hardly saw garbage trucks in the area, the municipality said collections were done daily in different areas.

"The respective ward councillors identify problematic hotspots and the waste is collected. The department plans to develop a programme and clean the hotspots," Sangweni added.

