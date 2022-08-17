PICS | Enter the Kraken: Giant squid washes up on Cape Town beach

A giant squid has washed up on a Cape Town beach.

This is the second squid to wash up this year.

Giant squids can grow to between 10 and 13 metres.

A giant squid has washed up on Scarborough Beach in Cape Town.

It's the second time this year that an incident of such a nature has occurred, but officials say it's not unusual.

It's unclear what caused the animal to wash up.



According to City of Cape Town coastal manager Gregg Oelofse, samples collected from the carcass will be studied by researchers at Iziko Museum.

"It's not uncommon to have a giant squid wash up, but it's not a daily occurrence. The last one washed up at Kommetjie about seven months ago. These are deep-ocean dwelling creatures that wash up from time to time," he said.

Giant squid close ups - wrecked this morning on Scarborough beach, just north of the Cape of Good Hope: pic.twitter.com/m7YqL9H9gQ — Tim Dee (@TimDee4) August 16, 2022

Dr Judy Mann, the executive of strategic projects at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, said the giant squid was a relative of the squid Capetonians would most likely recognise as calamari.

"When we look at a giant squid, we're looking at a family member of the calamari we eat. They live deep in the ocean and can grow to enormous sizes, of around 10 to 13 metres," she said.

This #giant #squid ?? was found in Scarborough. The @Iziko_Museums has already collected samples for genetics. Unfortunately, when our team arrived at the site the beak had already been removed.



??: Please let us know who the owner of the pic is. pic.twitter.com/cbUiO6he9U — Shark Spotters (@SharkSpotters) August 16, 2022

Giant squids have soft bodies and 10 tentacles, two of which are longer and are used to grasp prey. They also boast good eyesight and have well-developed senses from living so deep in the ocean, she added.

However, the giant creatures are not even close to the largest in the ocean and are in fact a favourite prey of giant sperm whales.

"These animals live in a water environment, and that water helps support their body weight. That's why we see such large animals living in oceans," Mann added.



