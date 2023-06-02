6m ago

Share

PICS | Eusebius McKaiser: 'A beacon of intellectual prowess and compassion' - Graeme College High School

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eusebius McKaiser at Graeme College High School.
Eusebius McKaiser at Graeme College High School.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Tributes continue to pour in for the late journalist, author and analyst Eusebius McKaiser.
  • He died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon of a suspected epileptic seizure.
  • McKaiser's former high school in Makhanda described his passion for learning as infectious.

He was a "beacon of intellectual prowess, compassion and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth".

That was how Makhanda-based Graeme College High School remembered the late Eusebius McKaiser, who matriculated at the 150-year-old boarding school.

On Thursday, the college paid tribute to 45-year-old McKaiser after he died in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. Those close to him believe it may have been an epileptic seizure.

The decorated broadcaster, author and analyst suffered from epilepsy for three years. 

McKaiser attended the Eastern Cape all-boys college in Makhanda from 1992 to 1996, sharpening his mind in chess and debating teams.    

The school said McKaiser was a remarkable individual, whose presence illuminated the halls of Graeme College.

It added:

Eusebius was not just a former pupil; he was a beacon of intellectual prowess, compassion and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth. As we reflect on his life and legacy, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on our lives and the world around him.

In its tribute, the school reminisced about McKaiser's last year, which he spent as a deputy head prefect. 

It recalled how he ended his speech when he was called upon to present a report at the annual prize-giving ceremony. 

eusebius mckaiser
Eusebius McKaiser with other Graeme College boys at a school function in the early 90s.
graeme college
Eusebius McKaiser (bottom right) playing chess.

That day, McKaiser said: "One must remember that the path towards success can often be long and arduous. It is there that a positive attitude and frame of mind become essential attributes. Only the positive thinker can see the invisible, feel the intangible and achieve the impossible."

ALSO READAuthor, broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser has died

The school said it would remember McKaiser most for his brilliant mind and passionate soul.

It said McKaiser's name was synonymous with intelligence and eloquence, adding:

From an early age, it was evident that he possessed a rare combination of intellectual curiosity and a profound sense of empathy.

The school said McKaiser approached every academic endeavour with vigour, embracing the pursuit of knowledge as a lifelong quest. 

It described his passion for learning as infectious, and that he inspired his peers and teachers. 

ALSO READ'I miss him': Nduduzo Nyanda on the sudden death of his partner Eusebius McKaiser

The rugby-playing school said McKaiser would have been the first to admit that he was not a "sporty" type, but if it involved chess or public speaking, he was sure to be part of it. 

The school's magazine contained numerous contributions by McKaiser, in English and Afrikaans. 

graeme college
Eusebius Mckaiser
graeme college
Graeme College High School

The school revealed that the prize-giving list from his matric year showed that he was the top academic in his group, winning prizes for English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, History and Music. 

READ | 'An irreplaceable friend and wise advisor': Mourning the sudden loss of Eusebius McKaiser

"Eusebius' early death has come as a great shock to the school community. His colleagues in journalism, activism and political commentary all speak of his ability to make people question their points of view and of his razor-sharp intellect," Graeme College added. 

After matriculating at Graeme College in 1996, McKaiser enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997.

There, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in law and philosophy, and honours and master's degrees, with distinctions, which was followed by an Oxford scholarship. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eusebius mckaisereastern capegqeberhamediaeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 4093 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.58
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.55
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
21.09
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
1,010.14
+0.7%
Palladium
1,404.74
+2.0%
Gold
1,981.64
+0.2%
Silver
23.95
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.28
+2.3%
Top 40
70,656
0.0%
All Share
75,783
0.0%
Resource 10
68,962
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,956
0.0%
Financial 15
14,630
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo