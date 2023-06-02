PICS | Eusebius McKaiser: 'A beacon of intellectual prowess and compassion' - Graeme College High School

Tributes continue to pour in for the late journalist, author and analyst Eusebius McKaiser.

He died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon of a suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser's former high school in Makhanda described his passion for learning as infectious.

He was a "beacon of intellectual prowess, compassion and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth".



That was how Makhanda-based Graeme College High School remembered the late Eusebius McKaiser, who matriculated at the 150-year-old boarding school.

On Thursday, the college paid tribute to 45-year-old McKaiser after he died in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. Those close to him believe it may have been an epileptic seizure.

The decorated broadcaster, author and analyst suffered from epilepsy for three years.

McKaiser attended the Eastern Cape all-boys college in Makhanda from 1992 to 1996, sharpening his mind in chess and debating teams.

The school said McKaiser was a remarkable individual, whose presence illuminated the halls of Graeme College.

It added:

Eusebius was not just a former pupil; he was a beacon of intellectual prowess, compassion and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth. As we reflect on his life and legacy, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on our lives and the world around him.

In its tribute, the school reminisced about McKaiser's last year, which he spent as a deputy head prefect.

It recalled how he ended his speech when he was called upon to present a report at the annual prize-giving ceremony.

That day, McKaiser said: "One must remember that the path towards success can often be long and arduous. It is there that a positive attitude and frame of mind become essential attributes. Only the positive thinker can see the invisible, feel the intangible and achieve the impossible."



The school said it would remember McKaiser most for his brilliant mind and passionate soul.

It said McKaiser's name was synonymous with intelligence and eloquence, adding:

From an early age, it was evident that he possessed a rare combination of intellectual curiosity and a profound sense of empathy.

The school said McKaiser approached every academic endeavour with vigour, embracing the pursuit of knowledge as a lifelong quest.

It described his passion for learning as infectious, and that he inspired his peers and teachers.

The rugby-playing school said McKaiser would have been the first to admit that he was not a "sporty" type, but if it involved chess or public speaking, he was sure to be part of it.

The school's magazine contained numerous contributions by McKaiser, in English and Afrikaans.

The school revealed that the prize-giving list from his matric year showed that he was the top academic in his group, winning prizes for English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, History and Music.



"Eusebius' early death has come as a great shock to the school community. His colleagues in journalism, activism and political commentary all speak of his ability to make people question their points of view and of his razor-sharp intellect," Graeme College added.

After matriculating at Graeme College in 1996, McKaiser enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997.

There, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in law and philosophy, and honours and master's degrees, with distinctions, which was followed by an Oxford scholarship.



