PICS | Expert produces enhanced image of Pete Mihalik's alleged assassin from CCTV footage

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Advocate Pete Mihalik (Jaco Marais/Netwerk24)
  • A facial recognition specialist produced an almost clear image of the man who is alleged to have assassinated lawyer, Pete Mihalik.
  • The expert explained that he enhanced the cropped images of the face at the police's request.
  • He explained that it was not possible to manipulate the images, and that a report was generated on every enhancement made. 

The trial into the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik took on the air of an episode of crime series NCIS in which a fictional character enhances images captured from CCTV to read vehicle number plates, or uses facial recognition technology to catch crooks.

On Monday, the State presented a well-thumbed occurrence book, otherwise known as the "OB" that records the comings and goings at police station cells, to rebut allegations that one of the murder accused, Nkosinathi Khumalo, was taken away and tortured into making admissions. 

Warrant Officer Wesley Arendse's enhanced image of
The heavy book was referred to, to prove that Khumalo was among detainees in the cells who had "no complaints or injuries" before he was taken to court.

Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti are charged with Mihalik's murder and the attempted murder of his son and daughter. The little girl had not been injured, but the boy had been shot. 

The accused also face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

In the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, leaps made in criminal justice technology advancements were showcased by Warrant Officer Wesley Arendse, who started out as a graphic art graduate from Cape Peninsula University of Technology and developed an interest in forensic image authentication and enhancement.

His additional qualifications include training in computer science, image software, and image and audio enhancement.

The gunman points his firearm at Pete Mihalik moments before his murder.
He was asked to enhance the facial features of a man in a checked shirt, who was captured on CCTV, walking up Cavalcade Road, Green Point on the morning of 30 October 2018. 

Police obtained the footage, as well as footage of Mihalik in his Mercedes-Benz when he stopped at the intersection with Thornhill Road to drop his son and daughter off at school.

The man in the checked shirt could be seen walking into the frame, pointing an object at Mihalik's car window, and rushing back down the road. Stills taken from the footage, which were shown in court last Thursday, appeared washed out with no specific definition. 

Arendse got to work at the police's forensic science laboratory in Plattekloof, putting cropped images through special software that enhances facial features and provides more depth. He managed to produce images that showed almost clearly the face of the man running away, and the number plate of a VW Polo that was allegedly used. 

The unedited footage.
The State has not yet said who it thinks the man is. 

Arendse was taken to task by Maliti's lawyer, Cronje Kriel, who wanted to know how he would be able to tell if the images were manipulated or not.

Arendse explained that the most used software was called Amped-FIVE, and said it tracked every enhancement made and produced a report.

He said the software could not manipulate images, and that objects could not be removed or inserted. 

The trial continues.


