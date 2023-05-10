47m ago

PICS | Fake Louis Vuitton, Zara, Versace clothing among R400m worth of goods seized at Durban harbour

Alex Mitchley
Counterfeit goods found in container at Durban Harbour.
Counterfeit goods found in container at Durban Harbour.
Supplied

Police have seized a shipping container on a vessel at the Durban Harbour with tons of counterfeit items, including counterfeit luxury clothing brands worth around R400 million.

According to a statement, police positively identified a vessel with a container at the harbour during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

“Officers were performing their routine risk profiling when they identified a cold storage container whose details looked suspicious,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Counterfeit goods
Fake Louis Vuitton goods found at Durban harbour.
Counterfeit goods
Counterfeit sunglasses found at Durban Harbour.
Counterfeit goods
A fake Springbok jersey was part of the seized goods.

Netshiunda said the container, which came from an Asian country, was searched at a depot in Isipingo when the counterfeit items were discovered.

A fake Louis Vuitton garment seized by the authorities.
Fake Louis Vuitton and Zara goods found stashed at Durban harbour.
Counterfeit goods
Counterfeit goods found in container at Durban Harbour.

Police added that they have already started investigating to establish the intended destination and possible recipients of the container’s contents.


