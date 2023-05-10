PICS | Fake Louis Vuitton, Zara, Versace clothing among R400m worth of goods seized at Durban harbour

Police have seized a shipping container on a vessel at the Durban Harbour with tons of counterfeit items, including counterfeit luxury clothing brands worth around R400 million.

According to a statement, police positively identified a vessel with a container at the harbour during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

“Officers were performing their routine risk profiling when they identified a cold storage container whose details looked suspicious,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the container, which came from an Asian country, was searched at a depot in Isipingo when the counterfeit items were discovered.

Police added that they have already started investigating to establish the intended destination and possible recipients of the container’s contents.



