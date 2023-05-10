PICS | Fake Louis Vuitton, Zara, Versace clothing among R400m worth of goods seized at Durban harbour

Counterfeit goods found in container at Durban Harbour.
Police have seized a shipping container on a vessel at the Durban Harbour with tons of counterfeit items, including counterfeit luxury clothing brands worth around R400 million.
According to a statement, police positively identified a vessel with a container at the harbour during the early morning hours on Wednesday.
“Officers were performing their routine risk profiling when they identified a cold storage container whose details looked suspicious,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.
Fake Louis Vuitton goods found at Durban harbour.
Supplied Supplied
Counterfeit sunglasses found at Durban Harbour.
Supplied Supplied
A fake Springbok jersey was part of the seized goods.
Supplied Supplied
Netshiunda said the container, which came from an Asian country, was searched at a depot in Isipingo when the counterfeit items were discovered.
A fake Louis Vuitton garment seized by the authorities.
Fake Louis Vuitton and Zara goods found stashed at Durban harbour.
Counterfeit goods found in container at Durban Harbour.
Supplied Supplied
Police added that they have already started investigating to establish the intended destination and possible recipients of the container’s contents.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.