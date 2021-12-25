PICS | Fancourt tees off in annual golf cart parade, in aid of child welfare

Almost 100 toys were collected for the George Child and Family Welfare.

It was made possible by Fancourt's annual golf cart parade.

There is also a stationary drive taking place.

Thirty-six golf carts, dolled up in Christmas tinsel and tassels, took part in this year's Fancourt golf cart parade, which was held this week in George.

The second annual golf cart parade saw an increase to 36 carts, from last year's 30.

The parade is hosted in a bid to raise awareness, while simultaneously collecting stuffed toys for the children at the George Child and Family Welfare.

Club members and hotel guests entered the event by decorating their golf carts, by having either a teddy bear or a toy on the cart. At the end of the route, participants all dropped their toys into a golf cart.

According to Fancourt's corporate social responsibility chairperson, Jenny Streicher, the toys are then handed over to the management of the George Child and Family Welfare.

"We had nearly 100 gifts this year," said Streicher.

The senior social worker at the George Child and Family Welfare, Leilanie Peacock, said the Fancourt drive ensured that they were able to put a smile on the faces of children.

Each participant was in charge of decorating their own cart, according to the theme - "A Few of My Favourite Things" - which was the same as Fancourt's overall Christmas programme theme.

"We had judges – members of the Fancourt community – who came in and helped us judge, based on the theme, so the best-dressed cart placed first to third on the theme," said Streicher.

Two members of the Fancourt community, Lisa Kowen and her husband, Alon, came up with the idea to host the parade two years ago.

Fancourt has been involved with the George Child and Family Welfare for over 20 years, so it was a natural choice to have a fun event for members and guests which could benefit the vulnerable children, according to Tony Romer-Lee, the managing partner at Valor Hospitality, which manages Fancourt golf resort.

"It's heartwarming to see how the participants not only took the theme to heart when decorating their carts, but also with the generosity of the gifts received. More than 100 children will receive a present this year, thanks to them," he said.

According to Peacock, the continuous support of Fancourt has brought joy to many children.

"As an NGO, and especially within these times, our office is tremendously lucky to have the support and it gives us the opportunity to share the joy of Christmas. The gifts that are being received from the cart parade bring so much joy to our children that would have not had the opportunity to be blessed with a gift," she said.

According to Streicher, they are hoping to expand next year.

"What I'd like to do is to challenge members and hotel guests for the 2022 edition to get a minimum of 50 carts in our parade," she said.

For Kowen, it was "heartwarming" to see members uniting to make the event a success.

"I hope next year we can double the number of carts and contributions," she said.

