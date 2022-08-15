25m ago

PICS | Faux what it's worth: Tshwane metro police confiscate R3.5m in counterfeit money

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Tshwane metro police officers confiscated R3.5 million in counterfeit money during an operation.
The Tshwane metro police confiscated counterfeit money with a face value of R3.5 million during an operation in Pretoria on Friday.

The operation was part of an investigation into a syndicate involved in money laundering and counterfeit money.

During the operation, officers followed a convoy of vehicles, including a red Range Rover, two Mercedes-Benzes and a Toyota Corolla, said Tshwane metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

They stopped and searched the Range Rover in Arcadia Street and found a counterfeit R100 note.

Steel trunk filled with counterfeit cash notes
Tshwane metro police officers confiscated R3.5 million in counterfeit money.
Suitcases containing counterfeit cash notes
Tshwane metro police officers confiscated R3.5 million in counterfeit money.
Materials used in manufacturing of counterfeit cash
The Tshwane metro police seized R3.5 million in counterfeit money during an operation.
After questioning the driver, he led officers to a property in Stanza Bopape Street, where they found a "steel box full of counterfeit money" and chemicals used to clean the money, said Mahamba.

"The officers also discovered that the name of the suspect matched a suspect who was sought for money laundering," he said.

The man was arrested and was expected to appear in court soon, added Mahamba.

The possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out, said Mahamba.



