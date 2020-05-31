PICS | Feeding the hungry in the time of Covid-19

As many endure the real financial burden of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the public and civil society groups alike have taken up the task to help feed the hungry.

LOCKDOWN | Here's how you can help those in need

This week in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape, NGO Gift of the Givers took its trucks, often seen helping out water-scarce communities, to deliver food parcels to grateful residents.

And also this month, chef Peter Ayub, who runs the Sense of Taste school in Cape Town, brought his team together to help make and distribute meals in Kensington and Factreton.

They are just two groups of many across the province and country who have pulled through to do their bit to battle starvation during this time.

See some of the pictures of the two projects below. All photographs by Shavan Rahim.

Mooreesburg, Western Cape

From Sense of Taste school to Kensington and Factreton in Cape Town (All photographs by Shavan Rahim, compiled by Paul Herman)

