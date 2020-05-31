46m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Feeding the hungry in the time of Covid-19

As many endure the real financial burden of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the public and civil society groups alike have taken up the task to help feed the hungry.

LOCKDOWN | Here's how you can help those in need

This week in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape, NGO Gift of the Givers took its trucks, often seen helping out water-scarce communities, to deliver food parcels to grateful residents.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

And also this month, chef Peter Ayub, who runs the Sense of Taste school in Cape Town, brought his team together to help make and distribute meals in Kensington and Factreton.

They are just two groups of many across the province and country who have pulled through to do their bit to battle starvation during this time.

See some of the pictures of the two projects below. All photographs by Shavan Rahim.

Mooreesburg, Western Cape

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Moo

From Sense of Taste school to Kensington and Factreton in Cape Town

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

Chef Peter Ayub's Sense of Taste cooking school he

(All photographs by Shavan Rahim, compiled by Paul Herman)

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
LIVE | Hotels, game reserves, air travel and some sports to return - but with conditions
Level 3 lockdown: Public and private game farms to open but only for self-service excursions
Level 3 lockdown: Prasa to resume services on 1 July at selected railway lines
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 6513 votes
No
86% - 40720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo